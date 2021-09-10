a western for Nicolas Cage, who still gets really angry again

Old Way is the second western in which we will see Nicolas Cage after Butcher’s Crossing. The actor is only now approaching the most classic of film genres.

After seeing him perform in Pig a truffle hunter to whom they kidnapped the pig which made his work fundamental, we believed that Nicolas Cage had tried all genres of cinema. But it is not like that. Professionally, the actor still has new paths to go, and among these there is the western, or rather there was the western. Cage, in fact, it was taken both in Butcher’s Crossing, which was announced in June, that in The Old Way, which we want to talk to you about today. The particular thing is that Nicolas will shoot both films back to back (simultaneously) in Montana.

The Old Way tells the story of a retired gunslinger named Colton Briggs who has chosen a peaceful existence and works in a store of his own. When a gang of outlaws raids his city and kills his wife, he returns to his old weapon and seeks revenge aided by his 12-year-old daughter. The direction of the film is by Brett Donowho, to which we owe Acts of Violence, with Bruce Williams.

Returning to the aforementioned Butcher’s Crossing, remember that the part of Cage is that of a bison hunter named Miller who, in the West of 1870, accompanies a boy on a journey. Speaking of his western debut, Nicolas he has declared: