a whale buys a record 2,702 BTC in one go

With Bitcoin’s value dropping after last month’s peak, many international wallets are hoarding tokens. It is no coincidence that one of these has bought the record figure of 2,702 BTC in the past few hours.

Bitcoin falling? Here is the purchase for a record 2,702 BTC

In financial jargon they are called whales, and it is easy to understand why. These are large investors, usually groups of traders, who buy huge amounts of titles or, as in this case, cryptocurrencies. The recent decline in the value of Bitcoin represents for the whales what for sharks represents the smell of blood, just to stay in the marine beasts field. And forgive us for the gory image. As reported by cryptocurrency.it, in the past few hours, the third wallet by volume of the entire Bitcoin network would have made a huge purchase for the record amount of 2,702 BTC.

A very important investment, which could lead to prospects a bullish future for the big B cryptocurrency (or at least those who made the purchase hope so). Groups of this type are usually composed of exchanger who know the market well. Their purpose is obviously to study and anticipate trends, as indeed happened in July, when Bitcoin was at its annual low and numerous whales they bought huge quantities.

At the moment, not much is known about the groups that move behind the wallet in question. However, the fact that Bitcoin was bought for a record amount makes us imagine that the value of the cryptocurrency could rise very soon. A prediction shared by the Bitpanda experts, who had talked about it here.