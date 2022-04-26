A whale collides with a boat and leaves three injured in northern Mexico

A whale in the northern Mexican state of Baja California Sur collided this Sunday with a boat that rose a few meters above the water, according to a video that has gone viral on social networks.

The captain of the ship named “La Cachetona” was allegedly speeding, which could have caused this accident, which left at least three people injured.

Tourist service providers told Efe that the accident occurred in the area known as “Costabaja”a place of slow transit for small boats.

In the video on networks it can be seen that at the moment of impact a person is expelled, and a cetacean fin flap is also perceived.

According to preliminary information, it is reported that at least three relatives were injured and received medical attention in La Paz, capital of Baja California Sur.

The undersecretary of Civil Protection of the state, Benjamín García, confirmed that it is a tourist boatand that the captain would not have observed the humpback whale that was underwater.

“The whale came out of the sea and that is when it pushes the boat, the passengers falling and resulting in injuries. Three people were hospitalized.one of them seriously, and two more we assisted in the port”, he explained.

The official stated that the boat was on a tourist tour of the bay, in the area of ​​Isla Espiritu Santo and when it returned to the port of La Paz, the mishap occurred.

Environmental authorities carry out the corresponding proceedings to determine responsibilities for the possible damage to the organism and prepare an official report.

Although it is not common for a boat to completely detach itself from the water by hitting a cetacean, gray whales, humpback whales, sperm whales and whale sharks, among others, are usually hit with the hulls.

Baja California Sur it is a popular destination tourist destination in northern Mexico that each year brings together millions of national and international tourists for whale watching.