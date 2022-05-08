A whale dumps its UST stablecoin from Terra and LUNA drops 20% in one day. Are there risks of a sight sale?

Terra (LUNA) has plunged significantly after its native stablecoin TerraUSD (UST) suffered a FUD attack.

The LUNA/USD pair fell 20% between May 7 and May 8, reaching 61 dollars, being its worst level in three months, after a whale dumped $285 million worth of UST en masse. As a result of this sale, UST briefly lost its peg to the US dollar, falling to a low of $0.98.

Daily price chart for UST. Source: TradingView

Excessive supply of LUNA

LUNA serves as collateral to maintain the peg of the UST to the dollar, according to Terra’s elastic monetary policy. Therefore, when the value of UST is above $1, the Terra protocol incentivizes users to burn LUNA and mint UST. The other way, when the price of UST drops below $1, the protocol rewards users for burning UST and minting LUNA.

Therefore, during UST supply reduction, LUNA titration should decrease. In the same way, when UST supply expands, LUNA valuation risessays Will Comyns, a researcher at Messari.

The graph below shows a downward trend in the daily supply of UST, which coincides with a relative increase in the daily supply of LUNA. On May 8, the UST market contracted for the first time in two months, falling 28.1 million below zero. Simultaneously, LUNA’s supply increased by more than 436.75 million above zero.

Daily variation of the supply of LUNA and UST. Source: SmartStake.io

Excessive daily supply versus what appears to be lower or stable market demand may have driven the price of LUNA lower.

More losses for Terra in the future?

Terra’s continued price decline prompted LUNA to retest a confluence of support which consists of its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave) near $56 and a multi-month uptrend line.

Interestingly, the rising trend line forms a rising wedge pattern in conjunction with another rising trend line above. Rising wedges are bearish reversal setups, so their appearance on the weekly Terra chart suggests that further downside is likely..

Weekly chart of the LUNA/USD pair with a rising wedge. Source: TradingView

As a rule of technical analysis, the breakout of a rising wedge drives the price down by as much as the maximum distance between the upper and lower trend line of the structure.

A) Yes, If LUNA breaks below its wedge from its current support confluence, accompanied by rising volumes, its price would be at risk of falling to around $22.50more than 60% below the current price.

Instead, a bounce off the confluence of supports would position LUNA for a rally towards the upper trend line of the wedge, above $130, a new all-time high.

Clarification: The information and/or opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily represent the views or editorial line of Cointelegraph. The information set forth herein should not be taken as financial advice or investment recommendation. All investment and commercial movement involve risks and it is the responsibility of each person to do their due research before making an investment decision.

Keep reading: