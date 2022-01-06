A WhatsApp puts our smartphone at risk: here’s why

Nowadays, we could hardly do without social media. Species of an all-round service like WhatsApp. Yet it could happen to many of us.

Last October, the whole world came to grips with the concept of social addiction for perhaps the first time. Understanding how these affect ours in the most bitter way. That is, finding it impossible to use them. The Facebook blackout it cost the company dearly founded by Mark Zuckerberg, whose server “down” (lasting seven hours) also dragged the Instagram and WhatsApp services with it. In practice, for not even half a day the world has disconnected, spilling over to the only one available among the major social networks, Twitter. A detachment sufficient to record large losses to those companies that derive part of their profits via social networks. And, above all, to limit communication even between friends in an extreme way. A problem that only in the nineties we would not even have posed.

But now everything is different. Neither Facebook nor WhatsApp can be considered simply as entertainment services. Much of the communication travels through their servers, even in the workplace, and the closure of the canals inevitably brought serious consequences. Even in the habits of users, suddenly deprived of their main means of interaction. A feeling of isolation that found an outlet, in fact, on the only major social network still traveling, where comments and researched information were exchanged. So much so as to make a question clear and disturbing: could, today as today, to do without social media?

Difficult to answer such a question. These days, given the massive human-technology interaction, it would seem almost a philosophical question. The fact is that, especially without WhatsApp, there would be a risk, however absurd, of running out of words. Although almost all telephone offers include a very large number of almost unused text messages. Certain, a blackout like the one in October it is not common. The situation is different if WhatsApp itself warned users that their service could soon stop. Unfortunately, that’s what could happen to many users, if they have certain types of smartphones. It is no mystery that the pandemic has significantly accelerated the process of technological development, adapting various applications to the needs of a communication that can rely less on direct contact.

A trial destined to take no prisoners. In the sense that the most obsolete devices will necessarily have to be replaced to adapt to the progressive improvement of the most used apps. WhatsApp is no exception: soon, in fact, those who have an Android smartphone with operating systems prior to 4.1 will have to do without the application. Same goes for Apple, with reference to versions prior to iOS 10. It was the messaging company that informed users, who will be forced to save their chats in order not to risk losing them. After that, however, they will necessarily have to change phones. It is worth noting that among the models that may soon retire are some quite popular ones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, and the Huawei Ascend G740. Goodbye to old LG models too. A revolution in the name of development which, however, will lead to new expenses.