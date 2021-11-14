A whole new Santa Claus / On Rai 2 the film with Meredith Baxter

A whole new Santa Claus, film directed by Christie Will Wolf

A whole new Santa Claus will air on Rai 2 at 5:10 pm from today, November 14th. The film is directed by Christie Will Wolf, with Elena Hayward, Meredith Baxter, Jena Skodje, Michael Gross, Jesse Hutch, Tony Cavalero, Laura Bell Bundy, Emily Delahunty and Sean Quan. One of the main characters of the Christmas film is Michael Gross, an American actor who has also participated in other films, such as Tremors and TV series such as Fever of Love.

Jesse Hutch is a Canadian actor who has made films such as: Let It Snow, My Birthday Romance, The Resort of Love and TV series such as True Justice and Fallen, fallen angels. Laura Bell Bundy is a singer and actress from the United States and is famous for having participated in Broadway theater, Legally Blonde and Jumanji. One of his music albums was Another Piece Of Me.

A whole new Santa Claus, storyline

Let us dwell on plot from A whole new Santa Claus. A girl named Holly never wanted to introduce her boyfriend named Connor to her parents and decided to live her life in secret, but she told him that her family lives very far from them, which is far north. Holly thinks that their relationship will not last long and that therefore she can continue to tell lies.

Even the father and mother do not know who Connor is and with the passage of time, however, the love story becomes more and more important and intense and the girl knows that she still cannot waste time inventing excuses after excuses, so she decides to take the boy to his family for the Christmas holidays and manages to convince him. The place of the trip is just the North Pole and the boyfriend is amazed that his future in-laws are just Mother Christmas and Santa Claus.

Connor has a hard time getting used to this new reality and he will also have to get used to the fact that if he marries Holly he will have to take the place of Santa Claus and deliver gifts to children all over the world every year. Holly is tasked with reassuring her boyfriend, who is a toy salesman, especially about the responsibilities he will have to have when he becomes Santa Claus. To ruin everything, however, is the arrival of her ex boyfriend, or Jack Frost, who wants to win her back at all costs and also has the dream of becoming Santa Claus and replacing Holly’s father. However, the protagonist still doesn’t know anything about this plan. It is undoubtedly a different film from the usual Christmases, which have obvious plots, but this is original and is ideal for the whole family to watch over Christmas.

