A wild fox kills 25 flamingos and a duck at the Washington Zoo

A wild fox killed 25 flamingos americans already a duck rabudo at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington, the park’s management reported Tuesday, which has set up traps to capture the mammal.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for us and for everyone who cares about our animals,” the zoo said in a statement. He explained that three other flamingos were injured by the fox’s attack.

The events occurred on Monday morning, when the staff found the deceased flamingos in the outdoor courtyard surrounding the zoo’s aviary and immediately he saw a wild fox run away.

After inspecting the area, workers found a hole the size of a baseball in the metal mesh that surrounds the outdoor patio, so they reinforced the barrier and placed traps and cameras with infrared sensors around it.

Zoo management argued that the holey mesh was installed in 2017 and that it passed safety inspections.

The area is currently closed to the public.

The Washington Zoo has exhibited flamingos in an outdoor courtyard with a heated pool and barn since 1970, and this is the first time that a predator accesses the place.

The park stressed in the statement that both the American flamingo and the Pintail duck are species of “least concern” on the red list of those that are threatened.

Last April, another fox wild set off the alarms of the authorities of the US capital after biting several people, including a congressman, in the surroundings of the Capitol.

The animal was captured and euthanized after verifying that it had rabies.

Rock Creek Park, one of the largest in the US capital, is home to red foxes, which sometimes come down to the center of the city.