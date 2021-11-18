A wind turbine arrives at the green area of ​​Gressan

The energy in Gressan will be a little “cleaner”. The Municipality has in fact decided to equip itself with a wind turbine, which began to be installed today, Thursday 18 November, in the green area. It will produce an average electrical energy of 4 KWh, which will be used by the municipal structures.

“This solution is nothing more than the continuation of a path that we have always pursued and that is to try to use more and more energy from renewable sources – he says the Mayor Michel Martinet – in fact, since the first legislature, the policy pursued has been based on respect for the environment by counteracting pollution as much as possible. We are convinced that every green revolution is mainly a revolution of mentality and a positive approach to new technologies in this sense we want to give a message of strong responsibility that we nurture for future generations “.

The turbine, a micro-wind turbine vertical axis of about 9 meters high, it is also a piece of furniture.

“This wind turbine is of a unique design, the result of in-depth aerodynamic studies, was created by a team of wind engineers and transformed into reality by skilled Italian artisan hands – explains Michel Martinet – The material used for the construction is of the highest quality , such as surgical steel, ergal, carbon fibers and materials used in aeronautics. We looked for a unique product, which combines beauty and efficiency, ensuring that the wind power takes on a strong aesthetic as well as functional value capable of improving the context of our sports area, it is no coincidence that it is installed in the most prestigious architectural creations both in Italy and abroad “.

The turbine, “extremely quiet, only 38 dBA at full capacity”, is also equipped with artificial intelligence that manages the production of energy in relation to the wind flow based on the data collected on the site.