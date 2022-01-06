A Winning Family – King Richard: biopic review with Will Smith

A winning family – King Richard, to be released in theaters starting from the next one January 13, tells the story of Richard Williams, father of tennis players Venus And Serena Williams, from the beginnings of the two young promises to their success in world tennis.

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, sees in its cast a convincing Will Smith, in the main role, flanked by Saniyaa Sidney (Venus Williams), Demi Singleton (Serena Williams), Aunjanue Ellis (Oracene “Brandi” Williams), Tony Goldwyn (Paul Cohen) and Jon Bernthal (Rick Macci). We had the opportunity to participate in the preview screening and in the original language reserved for the press of A winning family – King Richard: below you can read our considerations on this sports biopic.

A winning family: the plot

Richard Williams is a father with very clear ideas about the future of his family and in particular of his two daughters, Venus And Serena. The girls are promising tennis players, who under the guidance of their parents train hard, making the most of every resource at their disposal. Determined to seek change at any cost, Richard will follow meticulously his plan to bring his daughters and the rest of his family to the success. The difficulties are many, starting from life on the infamous streets of Comton, up to the lack of financial means necessary to support the training of the two girls; however Richard’s clear vision, often misunderstood and controversial, will be the beacon that will illuminate the path to victory.

King Richard: a particularly enjoyable biopic

There biopics formula is now well established, films that deviate from a widely codified structure, which sees in the structure in three acts the presentation of precise moments in a person’s life, aimed at illustrating his inspiring parable. The risk in this kind of operations is that of overstretching some aspects, the most controversial and least marketable ones, in favor of a more glossy portrait in which the viewer can recognize himself.

Actually A winning family – King Richard found in its narrative structure every single canon of the biographical narrative cinematic, with the presence for better or for worse of all those filings and poetic licenses necessary to make the narration of the characters and events enjoyable. Despite this the film turns out particularly enjoyable And well narrated both in its narrative part of family dynamics, and in its sports narrative which presents an all-round synthesis of the world of competitive tennis.

The film juggles seamless between these two worlds, the domestic one animated by the continuous goal search and the competitive one, predominantly dominated by rich whites, showing in both situations positive and negative aspects. Richard thus becomes one in both worlds totalizing figure, which does not agree to compromise. If in terms of portrayal of the character the biopic smooth out these more polarized aspects, it should also be noted that the script of Zach Baylin (author of his first major film screenplay) and the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green did not beatify the character, but rather it shows its limits and toxicity, forcing it to make necessary “reality check”In some pivotal scenes of the film.

Speaking of the complexity and depth of the character, special praise goes to the interpretation of Smith which in the original language version reads with a marked Lousian accent and which gives us a very multifaceted character and in this role, thanks to the film’s aspirational theme, it turns out particularly a at ease. Smith has proven himself over the years to be a complete performer, able to deal with any genre through different media (from TV series such as Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, to animation with Bright – Samurai Soul, passing through blockbusters such as Men In Black or more authorial films like The pursuit of happiness. In King Richard though we had the impression of attending one of the better performances of the actor able to attract the attention of important awards, at least in terms of nominations.

Game-set-match: the tennis of King Richard

A winning family devotes a considerable part of history to tennis, focusing on the portray as effectively as possible the complexity and technicality of this sport, which in the past was brought to the screen by films such as Borg McEnroe, The battle of the sexes, Wimbledon And Match Point.

The film provides a 360 degree representation of this sport and shows how much youth competition can place the families of young athletes in front of binding choices capable of upsetting their lives.

A winning family – King Richard directly mentions the tennis scene between the end of the 80s and the beginning of the 90s: fans of this sport will thus be able to find on the screen, in addition to the aforementioned Paul Cohen and Rick Macci (the coaches of Venus ), also John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Jennifer Capriati And Arantxa Sánchez Vicar.

In particular emphasis is given to the character of Capriati, since his role as enfant prodige of professional tennis, consumed prematurely by everything and immediately, represented a warning for Mr. Williams.

Wanting to find a flaw in this film we can say that the character of Serena (Demi Singleton) is the most sacrificed and that his story arc does not receive a satisfying and fair resolution, in that King Richard almost exclusively follows the debut of his older sister Venus.

But going beyond the more venal aspects of the environment, when the film focuses on playing tennis it does so in particularly appropriately thanks to the technical preparation of the two young actresses who play the Williams sisters and through sequences capable of rendering understandable and compelling even the long exchanges of tennis, translating them into a cinematic experience, enjoyable even for those who do not usually follow this sport.

In conclusion

It can be said that A winning family – King Richard is a biopic with a typical narrative structure in three acts, which however manages to enrich the main theme also with others complementary elements such as the sports story of the two rookie sisters and the historical context of the story.

King Richard it is a vision with one strong training component, who knows how to find a balance between the more dramatic and the biographical aspects, also leaving a good space for lighter moments, giving a right pace to the whole movie.