A Winning Family – King Richard: new trailer of the film with Will Smith

It will be released on January 13th A Winning Family – King Richard, the sports biopic starring Will Smith as the father (and coach) of internationally renowned female tennis players Serena and Venus Williams. Warner Bros. Pictures today releases the new trailer for the film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, who directed the film from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin.

Aunjanue Ellis plays the girls’ mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Saniyaa Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena Williams. Plus, we have Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. Also in the cast are Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate.

This is the official synopsis:

Based on a true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “A Winning Family – King Richard” traces the life of Richard Williams, an undeterred father who helped train two of the most gifted female athletes of all time, who have changed the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) plays Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”). Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

