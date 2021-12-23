A Winning Family – King Richard: New Trailer With Will Smith

Watch the new trailer for A Winning Family – King Richard, the new contribution was presented online by Will Smith and the champions Venus and Serena Williams.

Based on a true story that will inspire the world, A winning family – King Richard by Warner Bros. Pictures traces the life of Richard Williams, an undeterred father who helped train two of the most gifted athletes of all time who changed the sport of tennis forever. The two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happiness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) plays Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”).

Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that he will carry Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to international scenarios, like legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

Aunjanue Ellis (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Quantico” on TV ”) plays the girls’ mom, Oracene“ Brandi ”Williams; Saniyaa Sidney (“The Right to Count,” “Barriere”) plays Venus Williams; Demi Singleton (“Godfather of Harlem” on TV) plays Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (the series “Divergent”, “Scandal” on TV) as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal (the upcoming “The Many Saints of Newark ”,“ Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge ”) in those of coach Rick Macci. Also in the cast are Andy Bean (“IT – Chapter Two”), Kevin Dunn (the “Transformers” films, “Veep – Incompetent Vice President” of HBO) and Craig Tate (“Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy”).

Green directed A winning family – King Richard from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. Producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith with his Westbrook. Executive producers on the film are Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd.

The creative team that worked behind the scenes includes the Academy Award-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit (“The Oilman”), production designers Wynn Thomas (“From 5 Bloods – Like Brothers”, “The Right to Count”) and William Arnold (“The Courage of Truth – The Hate U Give”), the editor nominated for Oscar® Pamela Martin (“The Fighter”) and two-time Oscar® nominated costume designer Sharen Davis (“Dreamgirls”, “Ray”). Music by Oscar® nominated composer Kris Bowers (“Space Jam: New Legends”, “A Concerto is a Conversation”).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, a Star Thrower Entertainment / Westbrook / Keepin ‘It Reel production, A winning family – King Richard which will be released in Italian cinemas on January 13, 2022.