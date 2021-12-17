News

A Winning Family – King Richard: photos from the film with Will Smith

Photo of Kim Lee
Warner Bros. Pictures has released a rich photogallery of the new film with Will Smith, A Winning Family – King Richard.

Yesterday we showed you the new trailer for A Winning Family – King Richardthe sports biopic that tells the story of Richard Williams, father and coach of champions Serena and Venus Williams, great stars of world tennis. Today arrive the official photos (including numerous shots behind the scenes) of the film with Will Smith, arriving in Italian cinemas on January 13th.

In Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film, Aunjanue Ellis plays the girls’ mother, Oracene “Brandi” Williams; Saniyaa Sidney and Demi Singleton play Venus and Serena Williams. Plus, we have Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen and Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci. Also in the cast are Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn and Craig Tate.

This is the official synopsis:
Based on a true story that will inspire the world, Warner Bros. Pictures’ “A Winning Family – King Richard” traces the life of Richard Williams, an undeterred father who helped train two of the most gifted female athletes of all time, who have changed the sport of tennis forever. Two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith (“Ali,” “The Pursuit of Happyness,” “Bad Boys for Life”) plays Richard, under the direction of Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”). Driven by a clear vision of their future, and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton in California to the world stage as legendary icons. The deeply moving film shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

