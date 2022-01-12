A Winning Family – King Richard: plot, cast and true story

With his Golden Globe win for Best Drama Actor, Will Smith secured a A winning family – King Richard, to be released on Italian screens on 13 January 2022 and distributed by Warner Bros Italia, an attention not reserved only for tennis lovers. The film, in fact, is a biopic and tells the true story of the two tennis players Venus (played by Saniyya Sidney) And Serena Williams (Demi Singleton), raised with passionate determination by their father Richard (Will Smith), determined to make them world champions.

Smith is an actor considered in the US “national heritage” as well as spokesperson for all rights of African Americans with the foundation created with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. The processing of the film it was long and complex and the film, which premiered at the Telluride Festival, looks set to bring home several nominations for the next Oscars, which will be celebrated in March.

A story of sport, but above all of a great family union

Alongside Smith, he also plays a significant role in the film Tony Goldwyn, who replaced Liev Schreiber, who spent longer than expected on the set of a film based on a book by Hemingway. Its role is that ofcoach Paul Cohen, who helps Richard Williams a lot with his advice. The two men are in some moments united and others in controversy, but both aim to lead Venus and Serena Williams to a continuing victory on every tennis court. The actor worked a lot, even as a co-producer, on the success of the film which, according to him, is based on his personal conviction: “the future is today”.

«Because» he explains «the father of the two girls was certainly not a wealthy man, he lived with his family in Compton, one of the most difficult districts of Los Angeles, always crossed by anti-racist winds against the majority of African American inhabitants. The man wanted a respect for his little girls that he felt he did not have in his youth. We worked a lot on the veracity of every dialogue and situation and to avoid considering the script as a sporting story only ».

Also Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, who signed the film as a co-producer and collaborated in the research of many aspects of the film, argues in unison with her husband that “it is not the story of a man, but of a family that knows how to challenge, united, many prejudices and study the necessary moves on the tennis court” .

Interview with Will Smith, star of A Winning Family

How do you want to tell the story and the “heart” of the family in the film, which probably also generated a reflection in your daily life?

I strongly wanted that the film also represents a daily life permeated by love, will, dreams and goals to be achieved. We shot a lot in Los Angeles, I came home every night from the set and with Jada and my children – Jaden and especially Willow, who as a young woman with a whole life in front of her was immediately passionate about the story of the film – I talked about every aspect of the film. characters of all characters.

She plays tennis?

Yes, but I prefer golf and, besides, I am a great enthusiast and scholar of the game of chess and I have been (and remain) a rapper musician. Although I am now a full-time actor and producer, my truest nature is that of a rapper looking for the right notes (he says in a joking tone, but also serious and truthful, ed).

How did you prepare for all the sporting aspects of the film?

The film is not just a portrait of the American dream. Real life, the one lived every day and not invented or based on the mirage of celebrity, has suggested many details and has also helped the very young Demi Singleton (Serena) and Saniyya Sidney (Venus) to adhere to their roles and hold their rackets. All Williams family members helped Richard’s dreams. They went to the tennis courts, collected the balls, wrote down every possible mistake in the way of playing.

Did you see any tennis movies during filming?

I have looked at it several times Borg McEnroe, but above all I watched many videos of Wimbledon matches and then I suggested to my young protagonists to see the film Battle of the Sexes (Battle of the Sexes) based on the matches and life of Billie Jean King, a true tennis champion. They and my wife Jada both loved Emma Stone’s performance for a champion who helped the feminist movement a lot! For young women of all races, cultures and colors I would like that A winning family – King Richard was a meaningful movie.

Sports movies are not always successful and you are used to being a blockbuster actor…

I’ve always had a precise idea: you have to love the stories you choose to interpret even when you give your voice, for example, to an animated film. I was also against the tide when I interpreted, directed by Gabriele Muccino, The pursuit of happiness. Also on that occasion I was fascinated by the possibility of making the life of Chris Gardner on the screen, a very wealthy entrepreneur who had known days of poverty with a dependent child. It was I, as a producer, who chose Muccino because I had seen with Jada The last Kiss and we loved it.

He was nominated for an Academy Award for the film Ali and for The pursuit of happiness, but great popular success came to her with films such as Independence Day, The Prince of Bel Air and the innovative Suicide Squad. This year will be a very close competition for the male nominations of the Oscars…

The great crisis generated by Covid has distracted everyone from the cinema, blocked many exits, but did not prevent films from being released with excellent male and female actors: I am thinking of Benedict Cumberbatch in Power of the dog, to Peter Dinklage in Cyrano and to many others. I really enjoy watching colleagues in various films, I always admire Javier Bardem. I thought Andrew Garfield in excellent Tick, Tick… ​​Boom. I am a passionate spectator of cinema and life.

While shooting your King Richard did you think a lot about the meaning, the duties, perhaps even the errors of the figure?

The young people of that time had much less freedom than those of today. Of course yes, I thought about it, and I also remembered my mother Caroline and my father Willard Carroll Smith. They both did a lot of work raising six of us children, and I was born in the late 1960s. The connection between Richard’s family members is very strong. My parents separated when I was twelve, but they have always been united in the growth of us children.

You Smith children were numerous: were there quarrels or complicity?

I remembered many things: the emotions, the teachings of both my parents and the bonds between us kids. The film tells that without Venus there would have been no Serena and vice versa: obviously Richard controls every family dynamic and his wife Oracen is very close to him and throughout the film there are fideistic and emotional aspects that made me remember my upbringing in a school. Catholic, when I was a thin boy with many and confused ambitions.

Is that skinny guy who dreamed of becoming a successful rapper hiding behind the figure of Richard?

Yes, but with many differences and certainly not just for age. For example, I had to put on a lot of weight to play my character well, physically on the screen this time I look different than I am in reality. A father always tries to realize some of his dreams through his children, but in my opinion this film also teaches that if you really believe in something and have dialogue with your parents and solidarity with brothers and sisters behind you, the family is the cornerstone of society.

Finally, is it true that you have a very busy calendar of future films?

Yes, because I am convinced – as King Richard teaches us – that planning helps people to live with continuous goals.

