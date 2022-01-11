A Winning Family – King Richard, the review of the film with Will Smith

“If you fail to have a plan, you plan to fail“. This is the guiding mantra (one of several) King Richard, aka Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena and protagonist of A winning family. A man who, amidst a thousand controversies, has done everything to make his daughters two of the greatest tennis champions ever and who now comes to the cinema, with a film that tells their story. We have previewed it and we are ready to tell you about it.

A winning family, the story of King Richard

Richard Williams is a man with a plan. He wants to make his daughters Venus and Serena the greatest tennis players ever. This is why he is ready for anything, investing all his energies in the work and training of the girls, preparing them not only for performances on the field, but also outside of media training, education and studies. A difficult challenge for those who grow up in the tough Californian suburb, but that we know will win.

The film guides us through all difficulties that man will meet along the way. From the search for a coach willing to welcome young players, to the hard battle for do not rush the stages, going against all the established traditions of the tennis world. The plan is what drives Richard’s decisions, hard and firm to the end, ready to go against the tide, up to collide with those around him.

It is undoubtedly a version of the story that points to praise this figure, which tennis fans will surely know, but which for the general public may still be undiscovered. How easy it is to expect, hagiography is touched upon in this adaptation, but there is nevertheless an attempt to problematize the figure. He is not an infallible superman, but rather he will also have to learn to deal with the possibility of making mistakes.

The script plays pretty well on this balance, though adapting its history for dramatic reasons. Precisely on this point, perhaps it would have been better to do more. In an attempt to stay close to reality, especially in the construction of the context in which the Williams sisters grew up, there are hints of stories that do not develop fully. They could be found different ways to develop this aspect, that they worked better on a narrative level, although overall everything goes pretty well.

Will Smith is the King of the film

What makes A truly successful family deserving, which makes it stand out in the panorama of upcoming films is certainly its protagonist. The interpretation of Will Smith in the role of King Richard is exceptional and certainly falls among the best seen in the last year (as well as in the recent career of the actor). It is therefore not surprising his fresh victory at the Golden Globes. It will in all likelihood be one of the horses to bet on for the next Oscars.

It is very often ironic on the web that Will Smith is now older than James Avery, aka Uncle Phil, at the beginning of Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air. In this film, we really get to appreciate that fact. Smith transforms completely to become King Richard, detaching himself from his off-screen personality and stepping into a new character. His intensity it is exceptional in facing the path of human growth, even in its most peculiar aspects.

Less celebrated, but worthy of mention is also the interpretation of Jon Bernthal in the role of Rick Macci. The ex-Punisher once again proves his worth. He manages to impress since his entry on the scene, making an excellent counterbalance to Smith in the final part of the film. The dynamics between the two it helps enormously the third act of the film, guiding us towards an exciting finale.

A winning family becomes like this an exciting story, which can easily involve both tennis fans and those who have never seen a match, as it should be. The former will naturally appreciate inside jokes and references, but the focus is not so much on the sporting story of the Williams sisters and their father, as on that Human. A story that speaks to everyone and that leaves you astonished at the idea that it is a true story.

A winning family to discover King Richard

In conclusion, our opinion on A winning family is definitely positive. It is a film capable of involving everyone, with a story of redemption that always manages to touch the right chords, embellished by extraordinary performance by Will Smith as King Richard. Once you leave the room you will immediately find yourself looking on your smartphone for the tennis courts closest to you, while trying to remember in which box you have dropped your racket. The seal of quality more important for a film about sports.