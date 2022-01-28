A Winning Family – King Richard: The True Story of the Will Smith Movie

With A winning family – King Richard, Will Smith wants to compete for an Oscar. The actor broke into the hearts of the cinephile audience with his interpretation of Richard Williams in the film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green which tells the story of the two tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams – played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton respectively – trained since childhood by their demanding and loving father. Having lived since they were children in Campton, the two champions have trained hard to become the greatest tennis players of the last century. Their father then trained them and helped make them what they are today. As we understand, A winning family it is therefore a film based on a true story, that of Richard Williams, the first man to have believed in the talent of his two daughters. But who was it Richard Williams and how much of his true story is there in the film?

A winning family: Richard Williams’ True Story Telling

Richard Dove Williams Jr. was born on February 14, 1942 and is the eldest of five children and the only one his mother – Julia Mae Metcalf – had with her husband before he died in 1985. After graduating from high school, he is relocated to Saginaw. In California, he met Betty Johnson, whom he married in 1965 and had five children with. In 1979 he met his second wife, Oracene “Brandy” Price, with whom he had three other daughters, including Venus and Serena. The family lived for a long time in Compton, California, until the couple divorced in 2002. He later appeared on television with his new Lakeisha girlfriend Juanita Graham, a grocery store owner. The two married in 2012, only to divorce five years later.

Since he was a young boy, Richard has taken tennis lessons with a man known as Old Whiskey. One day – while he was watching the tennis match of the player Virginia Ruzici – he had promised himself that, if he had a daughter, he would lead her on the path of this sport. When he had Venus and Serena he started giving them tennis lessons when they were only four and a half years old. He soon took them to Shreveport tournaments; after having withdrawn them in 1995 from a tennis academy he began to train them himself. Thanks to their father, Serena won the US Open in 1999, while Venus beat Lindsay Davenport to later earn the Wimbledon title in 2000. During that brilliant experience, Richard leapt for joy over the NBC broadcast booth, performing in a triumphant dance. Towards the end of his two daughters’ careers, he retired from the scene, pursuing other interests, such as photography.

How accurate is Richard Williams’ story in A winning family?

Obviously A winning family it is not a documentary and for this reason it has taken some historical liberties. Some moments are faithful to reality; others have been invented and brought to the stage. Some of these – such as the Williams family Volkswagen bus, the handcrafted signs the girls would display during practice and the white beads of Venus in her hair for her big fight against Arantxa Sanchez Vicario – were created ad hoc. to give credibility to the film. Other important details, however, are certainly true. For example Richard really grew up in Louisiana and had clashes with the Ku Klux Klan. The Williams sisters grew up in Compton and their father started coaching them when they were only four years old. In the film Williams says he is interested in tennis because it was a sport in which there were so many black athletes. The real Williams, on the other hand, often said that he became interested in sports after watching a women’s game on television and hearing that the winner had won thirty thousand dollars.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, The film’s director admitted that he spoke to the Williams sisters – who also approved and blessed the project – to get anecdotes to include in the film. The Williams said their father used certain tactics to propel them to success, even though some of these were not included in the film. For example – according to the New Yorker – Williams had banned his daughters from dating and to discourage the impulse towards early motherhood, he had ripped the heads off all of Venus’ dolls. In the film, however, Richard encourages his daughters through motivational words and speeches, such as “You have to take control of your future” or “You have to learn to use more top spin on the shoulder”. These and other beautiful encouragement from Richard Williams to his daughters Venus and Serena are in A winning family, a film that could soon also triumph at the 2022 Oscars.