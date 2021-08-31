A Winning Family – King Richard: Will Smith in biopic

It’s on its way A winning family – King Richard, new one biopic film which will tell about the rise of the sisters Williams, Venus And Serena, tennis champions who have made history, becoming a generational model for women and athletes.

A winning family – King Richard: what is it about?

A winning family – King Richard, whose original title is only King Richard, it’s a biopic film focused on the story of Richard Williams, father of the two tennis players who, from before their birth, had a clear plan in mind to make his daughters into sports legends. The film really shows up moving, showing the power of family, perseverance and steadfast belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world. Warner Bros. he has declared:

“The film follows the adventure of Richard Williams, a father determined to raise two of the most extraordinarily gifted female athletes of all time, who will change the sport of tennis forever“.

A winning family – King Richard it seems already since official trailer a film very promising, which ensures strong emotions and that perhaps he will be able to find the consensus of the Academy. It is no coincidence that its US release is scheduled for November 19, on the streaming platform HBO Max, and we know that autumn is the most favorable season for nominations Oscar, a period in which the release of numerous titles that will be viewed and possibly candidates for the coveted gold statuette are expected.

Who is Richard Williams?

King Richard and the biopic not sisters Williams, but especially their father, Richard Williams, a fundamental figure for the two girls and who has greatly contributed to their career, making them legends as their coach and mental coach who has trained his daughters since childhood, even with unconventional methods.

Richard Williams, partly controversial character, he wasn’t a tennis player at all. The man, born in the 1940s, grew up in a poor and strongly racist and violent environment. Moved to California, Richard he met Oracene (Brandi) Price and together they had two daughters, Venus And Serena. The man he has never had a passion for tennis: what prompted him to train his daughters with the aim of making them champions they were money.

Richard Williams said in a 2014 interview that he had read about the tennis player Virginia Ruzici, who had won a whopping $ 40,000 in a tournament. The man already wanted his daughters to be successful in life and understood that tennis would be the field in which to excel, as it was very profitable. Really before Venus was born, the eldest daughter, the father had written a 78-page plan on the basis of which he would achieve the goal he had set for his girls by now.

Recall that though Williams he had no training in the sport of tennis. After deciding on this goal, he took a few lessons so that he could coach his daughters, based on what he had learned from his brief experience. They were very poor at the time and lived in the Campton neighborhood of Los Angeles, where they started training on the tennis court. Venus And Serena, at the young age of alone four years. Serena, interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2003, he stated regarding his father:

“He stayed up many nights watching movies so he could teach us. He taught our mother, and she taught us. Our father doesn’t get enough recognition. ”

And in fact it must be recognized that the family business Williams he wrote history, establishing himself in the field of tennis, dominated by white people, and ousting those who belonged to the most privileged class.

What else do we know about the film

A winning family – King Richard is directed by the director Reinaldo Marcus Green, known for his previous work such as Monsters and Men And Joe Bell. The screenplay was instead entrusted to Zach Baylin. The director of photography is the Oscar Prize Robert Elswit who worked on The oilman from PT Anderson.

In the cast, the name of Will Smith, who will play the role of father protagonist of the biopic. The actor, in an Instagram post, said:

“One of the greatest honors, as an actor, is having the chance to celebrate someone’s legacy, while they’re still creating it. I have had the opportunity to do this a few times in my career by interpreting Chris Gardner And Muhammad Ali, And each time is an unparalleled experience“.

Will Smith was missing from the big screen since early 2020, when it came out Bad Boys for Life. In his long career, which began in 1990 with the TV series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, the actor got well two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor, for Muhammad Ali And The pursuit of happiness. Who knows if its interpretation in King Richard will he be eligible for a third candidacy?

Next to him in the cast there will be Saniyya Sidney in the role of Venus, Demi Singleton Sara Serena, And Anujanue Ellis will play the mother, Oracene Brandi Williams.

A winning family – King Richard will be distributed by Warner Bros. Italy and also among its producers Will Smith and the same Williams sisters, who fully support this project.

Expectations are very high but in Italy we will have to wait a few more months, in fact the release in our cinemas is scheduled for January 13, 2022. In the meantime, here is the official italian trailer from A winning family – King Richard: