“A Winning Family – King Richard”: with Will Smith, in cinemas from 13 January 2022

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes “A Winning Family – King Richard“, with the two-time Oscar® nominee Will Smith (“Ali”, “The Pursuit of Happiness”, “Bad Boys for Life”), directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”).

Armed with clear vision and an ambitious 78-page career plan, Richard Williams is determined to make daughters Venus and Serena make history. Training on the abandoned tennis courts of Compton, California – rain or shine – the girls are shaped by the unyielding commitment of the father and the more balanced perspective and strong intuition of the mother, defying all odds and seemingly insurmountable expectations.

Based on the thrilling true story that will inspire the world, “A Winning Family – King Richard” follows the dream of a family whose unwavering determination and unwavering conviction will ultimately deliver two of the world’s greatest sports legends.

Aunjanue Ellis (“If Beale Street Could Talk”, “Quantico” on TV) plays the girls’ mom, Oracene “Brandy” Williams; Saniyya Sidney (“The right to count“,”Barriers“) plays Venus Williams; Demi Singleton (“Godfather of Harlem” on TV) plays Serena Williams, with Tony Goldwyn (the series “Divergent”, “Scandal” on TV) as manager Paul Cohen, and Jon Bernthal (“The Many Saints of New Jersey”, “Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge“) in those of coach Rick Macci. They are also part of the cast Andy Bean (“IT – Chapter Two”), Kevin Dunn (the “Transformers” movies, “Veep – Incompetent Vice President“HBO) and Craig Tate (” Greyhound: The invisible enemy“).

Green directed the film from a screenplay written by Zach Baylin. Producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith with his Westbrook. Executive producers are Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd.

The creative team that worked behind the scenes includes Academy Award®-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit (“The oilman“), production designers Wynn Thomas (“From 5 Bloods – Like Brothers“,”The right to count“) and William Arnold (“The courage of truth – The Hate U Give “), Oscar®-nominated editor Pamela Martin (” The Fighter “) and two-time Oscar®-nominated costume designer Sharen Davis (” Dreamgirls “,” Ray “). Music is by the composer nominated Oscar® Kris Bowers (“Space Jam: New Legends”, “A Concerto is a Conversation”).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents, a Star Thrower Entertainment / Westbrook / Keepin ‘It Reel production, “A Winning Family – King Richard” which will be released in Italian cinemas on January 13, 2022.