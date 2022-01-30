A winning family review

From prince to king, Will Smith brings out his best performance ever in A Winning Family – King Richard.

Background: You don’t have to be a tennis fan to meet the Williams sisters. I don’t follow tennis a lot except for a few sporadic games, but the two Williams sisters have always fascinated me because they both won a lot and, sometimes, they faced each other in the final in the slams, showing off super performances. Obviously I didn’t know much about them other than triumphs, so A Winning Family – King Richard offered me the opportunity to learn more about their life and the role their father has played in their careers.

A Winning Family – King Richard has come under some criticism, as he highlights Richard instead of the Williams sisters. However, I believe that this judgment on the film is unfounded. Yes, it’s named after his father imagined their lives and what they could become by following his advice, but the film gives importance to the whole Williams family. The Italian title is almost more complete than the original one because tennis was a family sport for the Williams family in which their mother Oracene (also a tennis expert) was as instrumental as Richard in paving the way for their success.

Unlike the usual biopic, where we see time leaps and the film ends at the height of the protagonist’s career, A Winning Family – King Richard focuses mostly on the teenage age of the Williams sisters and we spend more time with the family laying on the tennis court. The film takes us into their lives and also makes us understand why Richard made certain decisions. Families with the financial means could spend a lot of money on a tennis coach and take their children to proper practice facilities. This was not true for the Williams sisters, who had to rely on the excellent preparation of their father and mother and they trained in a field where there was no lack of squabbles with the neighborhood bands. Richard (Will Smith) and Oracene (Aunjanue Ellis) made constant sacrifices to give Serena and Venus the right preparation.

Demi Singleton as Serena Williams and Saniya Sidney as Venus Williams in A Winning Family – King Richard. Credits © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

It was difficult, yet they ardently believed in the qualities of girls: they wanted more for their daughters. They wanted to get them away from street life, as Richard himself also tells a policewoman who arrives at their house after complaints from a particular old neighbor. The film doesn’t attempt to put Richard on a pedestal, it highlights his flaws as much as his strengths. He may not always have been a good man, but he tried to be a good father by allowing his daughters to believe in themselves and their potential. A Winning Family – King Richard also portrays the darkest realities of the world of sports, where young people are pushed too hard to be the best, until they lose all passion for the game and even in their own life. Burnout syndrome is a very real possibility and Richard wants to protect Venus and Serena from this and other uncomfortable situations in the sport.

Even though I’m a fan of some Will Smith movies, I have to say this might be his best acting ever. He is perfect like Richard and brings a lot of emotional richness to the role. He talks about Richard’s experiences as if he had really lived them and every dialogue of him shines with authenticity.

Earlier I mentioned street gangs. Midway through the film, Richard is brutally beaten by thugs and tells the girls that this is a reality he has faced his entire life. No one has protected and supported him, no one has ever thought he would become something, but for them it will not be the same, because he will always support them. Usually films and narratives centered around black characters tell of paternal absence while I found it interesting that A Winning Family – King Richard showed a different side of things.

A final judgment? Well, I decided to give 8 to A Winning Family – King Richard. The film works just as much as Smith’s performance and, even if it is difficult predict who will win the Oscar in 2022, I truly believe that Smith deserves at least one nomination for his work on this film. And have you seen A Winning Family – King Richard? Let me know through the comments what you think about the film.