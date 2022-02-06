“A winning family”: Serena, Venus and Richard Williams to conquer the world

Original title: “King Richard”

Direction: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Duration: 144 ‘

Gender: Dramatic, sporty

Interpreters: Jon Bernthal, Live Schreiber, Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Demi Singleton, Saniyya Sidney

Programming: Cinema

IMDB assessment: 7.6 / 10

Trailer: https://youtu.be/61ujwNlFbFY

The Williams family lives in Compton, a suburb of Los Angeles where crime is high and the chances of emancipation are very few. The core is made up of his father Richard (Will Smith), by his wife Oracena called “Brandy” (Aunjanue Ellis) and young daughters Serena (Demi Singleton), the youngest, and Venus (Saniyya Sidney). With a clear, pragmatic vision and a naive 78-page plan, the determined and improvised father / coach will inspire his two daughters to become the best tennis players in the world.

“A Winning Family – King Richard” is a 2021 film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and focuses on the well-known Williams sisters and their relationship with the eccentric figure of their father Richard.

Describing a narrative arc that goes from the end of the 80s to the first half of the 90s, the story emphasizes the training path of the two African American sportsmen, especially Venus; reviewing the various key moments of their growth (personal before tennis) to get to the beginnings in professionalism.

But be careful: what might seem little more than a trivial biopic about two champions actually turns out to be an excellent chronicle of revenge and absurd courage, if seen from the point of view of his father Richard, played by a magnetic Will Smith in the double role of protagonist with colored sweaters and producer.

In a world where genius is not recognized and the dreamer is often branded as stupid or naive, man is firmly convinced of his means and even more in the pure talent of his two daughters and for this he will go against everyone and everyone, including his wife Brandy who between the two represents the most rational and disliked pole, but only with easy hindsight, from the general public.

As patriarchal and completely reductive as it may seem to tell a story of this kind with an emphasis on the man who laid the foundations of Serena and Venus’ careers, in reality the plot is woven to portray the despair of the poorer classes of the world. American society, relegated to ghettos divided by geographic origin, criminals and unable to leave them, except in completely fortuitous cases, such as finding champions under the roof.

Deluded by the rhetoric of an “American Dream” within everyone’s reach, old Richard is willing to do anything to see his offspring on the green tennis courts, even to sacrifice the best years of his little girls’ life. In this Venus and Serena do not seem so different from Mozart or Leopardi, forced to grow up too soon by an obsession inherited from unhappy people, leaving the audience with only one sad question: the result was achieved, but it was really worth it. the penalty? “

Showing the power of family love, constancy and unwavering belief, “King Richard” works even better than expected, with the ultimate goal of suggesting to the public that the impossible, if you really want it, doesn’t exist. .

Best joke: “- You may have the next Michael Jordan!

-Oh no brother, I have the next two Michael Jordan “

