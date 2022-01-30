“A WINNING FAMILY”: THE FILM ABOUT THE WILLIAMS SISTERS WITH WILL SMITH

A story of life and sport, in which the talent of Will Smith goes perfectly with the story of Venus and Serena Williams, the two African American girls of humble origins capable of changing their destiny and becoming international tennis stars (here you can read the tennis news and keep up to date on the world of tennis).

A Winning Family – King Richard has been in the cinema since January 13 and promises to stay there for a long time to come. According to rumors from overseas, the film is among the favorites at the 2022 Oscars: after the missing statuettes with the nominations for Ali and Lin pursuit of happiness, Will Smith could now get his hands on the coveted accolade.

He is the true, great and absolute protagonist of the film: in the guise of Richard Williams, father and first coach of the two sisters, the Philadelphia-born actor pulls a breathtaking performance out of his hat. The interpretation is intense and ferocious, each line leaves its mark to remain etched in the memory.

The plot and values ​​of the film

A Winning Family – King Richard is much more than the celebration of two champions: tells a story that wants to encourage a more inclusive society, to stage fundamental values ​​such as commitment, perseverance and family power.

The career of Venus and Serena Williams, as seen in the films, starts from the intuition of their father who, driven by a clear vision of their future, transform the impossible into possible. His unconventional methods are the right key to success: despite no knowledge of the sport, the man perseveres in training them, convinced that one day his girls could become two of the best tennis players in history.

And so it is: from Compton, an infamous neighborhood in Los Angeles with a high crime rate, the two sisters, played respectively by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, arrive on the roof of the world, entering the small group of tennis players who have won more titles than ever.

Authenticity at the heart of everything

“The goal was to cinematically tell an incredible story, but it really happened“Said Will Smith, star and producer, explaining how”the whole team, from producers to screenwriters, from director to actors, has especially sought authenticity“.

In addition to critics and audiences, the film also received compliments from the two champions. “Read the script and reviewing our story moved me and moved me to tears. The set magically recreated the “family” atmosphere that we experienced in reality. I hope this film can teach many young people to believe in themselves even in the most difficult situations“, Were the words of the” black Venus “of tennis Venus Williams reported by rollingstone.it.

Her sister Serena echoes: “Credeeming in oneself makes everything possible. There is no need to be afraid of having very high goals. The saying “the sky is the only limit” contains a lot of truth. The word that best describes the project / film, on the other hand, I think is “surreal”, because it is a work of fiction, yet there is the reality of our story. Recognizing ourselves in such a great work, as well as seeing Will Smith playing our father, made us think, “But then we are and we have really done something important! “.