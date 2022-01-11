A winning family wants only one thing: the Oscar for Will Smith

Sure the movie in itself it is not exactly the best, starting from a very powerful indulgence towards its protagonists (it is difficult for the opposite to happen with the Williams to produce) and a script that is not exactly iron, which foresees the father not only as a solver of every situation to the detriment of any other character but also as a collector of major problems. It is in fact Richard who suffers the consequences of living in ghetto, not the girls, it is he who is beaten up, it is he who is reported by the neighbors. Serena and Venus, whom we always see minors, because the film focuses on training to tell the construction of the champions, go very little further than a continuous listening to their father and nodding. Without knowing how to disguise it A winning family it is a blatant exaltation of a father proposed as shady and with no middle ground, but who we must love not because we understand him but because we adhere to all the love he shows and the sacrifices that are shown to us.

Will Smith for his part he is very committed and does so taking care to give his acting the form of the interpretations that win prizes. He does not act as he does in other more commercial films, but rather as he does in Oscar-winning films. And it does it so much that it even goes beyond what is required, widely in the territory of the speck, only partially muffled by the Italian dubbing. However, it can still be seen in the expressions, postures and walks, emphasized to resemble the real thing Williams, when again the rest of the cast is only mildly close to the actual referents. Out of tune and out of the film despite being the hero unopposed runs another race in a story that, a bit like its protagonists, exists to win rather than participate.