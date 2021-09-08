A winning family, Will Smith is Serena Williams’ father in the movie poster

After taking a look at King Richard in the first official trailer in the original language, Warner Bros. has released in the last hour through its social pages the first Italian poster of the new and awaited biopic starring Will Smith, which we will call A Winning Family and dedicated to the Williams family.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) and written by Zach Baylin, the film tells the true story of Richard Williams, a man who without having any kind of background in the world of tennis and after having overcome a turbulent past, decides to dedicate his life to training his daughters to make them professional tennis players, with the goal of making them the best in the world.

Whereas the two are Serena Williams (23 Grand Slams won) and his sister Venus Williams (7 Grand Slams won), his father’s dream has been widely pursued, especially considering the fact that the man decided to give his girls a better future through tennis and hard work. In fact, he began to follow them from when they were 4 years old and managed to make them champions by training them in one of the most infamous neighborhoods in Los Angeles.

A winning family will be released in Italian cinemas on 13 January 20221.

We also leave you to a King Richard TV commercial.