A woman at the Colle? With current criteria it would be only a facade operation

The debate still has no purpose on the new President of the Republic, which we will be electing in the coming weeks, leaves ample room for the politically correct gender option. The cloying corporate feminism (like Lilli Gruber) or bureaucratic (like Andrea Orlando, with Cinquestelle’s queue) for which the supreme office should be attributed on the basis of mere sexual criteria. The usual gag of quotas rose, maximum outrage to an idea of ​​femininity as an intellectual specificity.

Hence, a woman president as a woman. Not as the bearer of happy discontinuities (what do I know: a crack in the evil sphere of the arrogance of power? A revision of the dominant values ​​in politics as a career? A declination of sisterhood in the rediscovery of solidarity?). None of this, but only the theatricalization of pluralism as a change in continuity. Pure simulation, confirmed by the names that have come up so far: a plethora of “men”, long-time politicians by now irremediably masked (if ever they were not already so at the dawn of their ambulation in the Palaces of Power), agents of the dominant patriarchy.

You can see it immediately by scrolling through the lists of possible candidates that are circulated. Last but not least the one – as obvious as it is embarrassing – drawn up by the commonplace cultist Dacia Maraini and her salon friends. Apart from the nice democrist Rosy Bindi, perfect which one brancardière for pilgrims to Lourdes or as an entertainer on a trip to some sanctuary, the top of the writer from Roman generon procures urticaria: the Panellian clone Emma Bonino, mimetically right-handed, anti-social liberalist and stapler of money from Berlusconi behind the fig leaf of the tried and tested radical provocation; career piddina Roberta Pinotti, who vainly aspired to the role of referent of the national arms lobby.

What to say – then – of the right front, where the unfortunate figure of the lady of San Vincenzo stands out in a managerial suit Maria Letizia Brichetto in Moratti; distinguished for having done badly any assignment he assumed but perfectly in line with the mood and the lexicon of his Milanese master-financial-consultancy environment: the apotheosis of bowstring banality. A girl as feminine as a Prussian junker (with a helmet with a nail).

Behind this disturbing scenario, from German expressionism between the two wars to George Grosz, the Egerian nymphs from phony Arcadia dance; the Rococo ladies always careful to catch the wind that blows, redo their makeup and intercept the bipartisan (refuge for those who do not want to vote Draghi for president and immediately afterwards go to elections). The name of the president of the Senate stands out Elisabetta Alberti Casellati all lace and fluttering falpalà in pleasure trips on state planes, but also known for the firmness of her convictions that led her to swear that Ruby Rubacuori was Mubarak’s niece. Nor should the establishment temperaments of Marta Cartabia (Communion and Liberation version) e Anna Finocchiaro (piccista version), already present in the alleged “leftist” Maraini list.

Let’s face it: this is the fauna and it will continue to remain so as long as the selection criteria of the public woman are the current ones, marked by the most rigid segmentation based on masculine criteria. And until the women’s movement regains the lost fighting spirit against the hierarchical logics that enclose the other half of the sky, subjecting it to the patriarchal principles that mount in the current restoration in progress.

As long as things stay like this, a woman president it will remain only a facade operation, illusory and above all misleading. How – let’s face it frankly – the election of a black president in the United States (the centrist, very prudent Obama) has not in the least changed the intimately racist nature of deep America.

The problem is that either skin or gender turnover or changes in the dominant thought structure or it’s an alibi, a fiction. In fact, the launch of the hypothesis Liliana Segre president lasted the space of a morning (albeit collecting a myriad of signatures in favor), precisely because the dominant order perceived it as a foreign body to be rejected immediately. And the same goes for other women worthy of mention for their high values ​​of independence and alternativity, such as the jurist Lorenza Carlassale or the scientist senator for life Elena Cattaneo. That this policy will never, ever intend to take into consideration.