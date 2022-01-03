World

A woman at the Quirinale: now have courage

We appeal to the political forces called to vote for the next President of the Republic. Soon the big voters will be called to elect the Head of State, and we believe the time has come to give substance to that idea of ​​gender equality, so much shared and supported by the most democratic and progressive forces in our country. We want to say it clearly: the time has come to elect a woman.

There is talk of gender democracy but from this point of view Italy is a largely incomplete democracy, all the more so compared to countries such as Germany, Great Britain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland. Yet we know that there are women in Italy who can very well represent the entire nation at the highest level due to their titles, merits, experience and balance. This is not the place to make a list of names but many women have gained esteem, trust, admiration in so many public positions received, and we refuse to think that these women do not have the charisma, skills, abilities and authority to express the highest form of representation and recognition. This is the point. There are no acceptable reasons for postponing this choice any longer.

We turn to you, take a shot. The election of a woman to the Presidency of the Republic will be ours, and yours, strength. –

Dacia Maraini, Edith Bruck, Liliana Cavani, Michela Murgia, Luciana Littizzetto, Silvia Avallone, Melania Mazzucco, Lia Levi, Andrée Ruth Shammah, Mirella Serri, Stefania Auci, Sabina Guzzanti, Mariolina Coppola, Serena Dandini, Fiorella Mannoia

