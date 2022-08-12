A woman died on the beach when an umbrella stabbed her in the chest

A woman enjoying a day at the beach died when the stick of an umbrella blown by the wind it stabbed him in the chest, authorities said.







Tammy Perreault, 63, died of trauma caused by the umbrella (TV capture).



The wind blew the umbrella off its anchor around 12:40 p.m. and pierced Tammy Perreault’s chest, Horry County Medical Examiner Tamara Willard told reporters.

Perreault, 63, died of trauma an hour later at the hospital, Willard said.

IT WAS NOT WELL ANCHORED

beach umbrellas have a sharp point to drive them into the sand, and a strong wind can rip them off if they aren’t properly anchored, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.







It is estimated that 3,000 people per year are injured by beach umbrellas in the US.



Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner of Virginia asked the commission to review the rules for beach umbrellas and launch a safety campaign after the death of another woman in 2016.

AP agency.

