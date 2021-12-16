A woman in charge of the NYPD. History changes: what about us instead?

Just as in the TV series the heads of the secret services, the police and even the White House are women, so too reality adapts by updating the latest symbol of the male from films and TV series. Until now, New York Police chiefs had always been men. First Irish, then Italian Americans, African Americans on two occasions. From January, however, and for the first time in its history, New York will have a woman at the top. Woman and African American. The detective Keechant Sewell, formerly in charge of Nassau County agents, takes on the role by choice of the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, and will have to contend with a metropolis in which thefts, robberies and violence have significantly increased after the pandemic.

One of the recent episodes, the murder of Davide Giri, the Italian researcher in force at Columbia University, stabbed in Amsterdam Avenue on the same evening and by the same 25-year-old Vincent Pinkney who was on probation but evidently under surveillance up to a certain point. I do not think that the choice of detective Keechant Sewell was made in accordance with the political correctness which, for now especially in the United States, requires minorities to emerge. It would be very risky for Mayor Adams to entrust the leadership of the police to a leader selected more for “titles” than for ability. Safety for those who live, work and study in New York is too important as it is for the city’s reputation around the world. It is no coincidence that the New York Times writes that the decision taken is the most important choice among those that the new mayor is called to make.

So Keechant Sewell must be really smart and must have proved it both when she worked at Narcotics and for her qualities as a negotiator in hostage cases. Another bulwark of the cinematic hero par excellence, an icon of machismo, is therefore to fall. In movies, as in life, police chiefs have always been male, from Inspector Ginko chasing Diabolik to Commissioner Maigret. Now, however, the New York police will respond to a woman and it will be interesting to see how the new boss will be able to manage on the one hand the distrust of a part of the African American population and on the other the restlessness of the police themselves, accused later. the Boyd case.

The fact remains that the US now has women at the top of the White House (Kamala Harris), at the top of the CIA (Avril Haines), at the top of the Treasury (Janet Yellen) and now at the top of the NYPD. Those at the top in Europe are not doing badly and in fact a new competitor, Valerie Pecresse, has joined the group of candidates for the Elysée. In Italy? No, we talk about it, but in the end the power remains firmly masculine. As can be seen from the party secretaries. There is only one woman: Giorgia Meloni.

