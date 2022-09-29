A Woman King hits theaters with Viola Davis

There is a play on words that actress Viola Davis should not think too much about. The film, which opens this Thursday in Colombia and in which she is the protagonist, is called “La mujer rey”, not the queen. “People really get stuck with the word king instead of queen. What she suggests to me, and because I was in the film, is what she says a lot: ‘I’m a general, I’ve earned it.’ So part of me feels that ‘The Woman King’ suggests that there is something more to the story that this woman has earned.”

That makes her a leader, and Davis says that’s what’s intriguing, “Usually, we’re always secondary. Let’s be honest, as a woman and as a black woman, there is a feeling that you are always secondary. See someone like me, looking like me on a sign with the word king, is subverting the narrative of what it means to be king and it is suggesting something incredibly powerful,” said the actress from Brazil, where the press conference attended by EL COLOMBIANO was held virtually. It may interest you: Who was the monster of Netflix’s success? The Jeffrey Dahmer Story “The Woman King” (your name in English) It is a story based on real events. of a women’s regiment in Africa at the beginning of the 19th century, was directed by the American Gina Prince-Bythewood and features, in addition to Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim as protagonists.

The film takes place in 1823 and focuses in the agojiesa women’s regiment formed in the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) to protect it from its neighbors and European powers, mainly the Portuguese, who were looking for slaves in the heart of Africa. Davis stressed that some of the great films and productions of great filmmakers do not have a black presence. “I’m not just talking about physical presence. Our power, our beauty and our differences are not represented in the big movies. What remains is the feeling that we are invisible. the king woman has all the conditions to help black women feel valued. This is our chance to be seen.”