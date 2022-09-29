A Woman King hits theaters with Viola Davis
There is a play on words that actress Viola Davis should not think too much about. The film, which opens this Thursday in Colombia and in which she is the protagonist, is called “La mujer rey”, not the queen.
“People really get stuck with the word king instead of queen. What she suggests to me, and because I was in the film, is what she says a lot: ‘I’m a general, I’ve earned it.’ So part of me feels that ‘The Woman King’ suggests that there is something more to the story that this woman has earned.”
That makes her a leader, and Davis says that’s what’s intriguing, “Usually, we’re always secondary. Let’s be honest, as a woman and as a black woman, there is a feeling that you are always secondary. See someone like me, looking like me on a sign with the word king, is subverting the narrative of what it means to be king and it is suggesting something incredibly powerful,” said the actress from Brazil, where the press conference attended by EL COLOMBIANO was held virtually.
“The Woman King” (your name in English) It is a story based on real events. of a women’s regiment in Africa at the beginning of the 19th century, was directed by the American Gina Prince-Bythewood and features, in addition to Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim as protagonists.
The film takes place in 1823 and focuses in the agojiesa women’s regiment formed in the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin) to protect it from its neighbors and European powers, mainly the Portuguese, who were looking for slaves in the heart of Africa.
Davis stressed that some of the great films and productions of great filmmakers do not have a black presence. “I’m not just talking about physical presence. Our power, our beauty and our differences are not represented in the big movies. What remains is the feeling that we are invisible. the king woman has all the conditions to help black women feel valued. This is our chance to be seen.”
Oscar winner for Best Supporting Actress in 2016 for “Barriers” (fences in English) he had to prepare himself physically to the extreme. The 56-year-old actress says it was a very tough workout: “I’m a very muscular woman, anyway. I trained with weights an hour and a half a day, five days a week, and after each session, more than two hours of martial arts. That covered the physical aspect.”
Although like most actors he had a stunt double, 95% of scenes of action were made by herself.
Unable to define the message of the film, because “I do not feel able to dictate the feelings of others or their way of perceiving things”, he affirms that the idea is to plant a seed: “I would like them to keep our great reach as black people. Not just our contributions to history but how complicated we can be. I want the public to see us above all as human beings, not just as a metaphor, as an image or as an anomaly.”
Davis, in addition to playing Nanisca, is a producer. Participating in these two roles was not a difficult decision to make, “I mean, the role said a lot to me personally, as a black woman and in terms of exploring each of my aspects: my strength, my vulnerability, my history. , my femininity, my disasters. The paper encapsulated me. And the project attracted me because I am someone who goes through life looking for self-management. I want my identity to have little to do with how white Hollywood identifies me. I want my own identity. And this project allowed me to uplift other black women as well, it allowed me to shine a light on their talent and their gifts, on a part of our story that had never been told, that very few knew about, ”she concluded.