A woman visits the doctor thinking she had covid-19 and receives a diagnosis that left her devastated | Rest of the world

A 30-year-old woman visited her doctor thinking she had prolonged symptoms of covid-19, but was diagnosed with a life-changing illness.

Sinead Hudson, a UK resident, had a fever that wouldn’t go away after testing positive for covid-19 last January.

Hudson narrated that while she was vacationing in Ibiza, looking for what would be her new home with her husband Rob, he tested positive for covid-19 in the PCR test.

“I was feeling pretty bad – very weak and tired – but my partner was not and we think that the disease affects some people differently from others,” the woman mentioned in an interview with The Sun.

“I was coughing and had a high fever for two weeks and more,” he added.

Although Hudson tested negative for covid-19 a few days after contracting symptoms, he continued to feel unwell, taking medication to control the fever “but as soon as it passed, it went back up.”

“In mid-January, I felt sick after dinner and didn’t eat anything,” he said.

To all this, the woman believed that they were consequences of a covid-19 infection and postponed her visit to the doctor.

But one day, he woke up with a fever of 105.8 degrees Fahrenheit and was delusional.

Immediately, her husband insisted that she visit the doctor because he was worried that she had a sepsis infection.

Sepsis is an internal reaction to an infection caused by bacteria or other organisms.

When visiting the doctor they carried out a series of studies.

“I thought it was just an infection or a long covid and I wanted them to just give me antibiotics so I could go home, but they told me they had to find out what the infection was,” he said.

However, after four days, the doctors decided to do a bone marrow biopsy due to the incessant fevers and there they discovered that he had acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Sinead mentioned that “covid is my salvation for bringing this out… I think it helped me catch things very early.”

The disease Sinead was diagnosed with causes the bone marrow to release white blood cells before they are ready, making patients more vulnerable to infection.

“Everything went white and my ears rang. It was as if my brain had stopped and I couldn’t assimilate anything he said to me. So, I had an overwhelming feeling that I wanted to live. I can’t explain what that’s like,” she recalled.

Following the diagnosis, Hudson flew back to the UK to be treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Her parents and sister met her at the airport to take her straight to the hospital, while her husband Rob collected their belongings in Ibiza.

The UK resident recalled that, when boarding, “I just closed my eyes and my sister took me by the hand – through the airport – because Rob hadn’t come back yet.”

He related that the process of receiving chemotherapies “was hard, but the nurses who accompanied me were incredible.”

Looking to stay busy while receiving treatments, she decided to launch a social media campaign to raise awareness of the nonprofits that support blood cancer patients.

“I asked people to sign up for Anthony Nolan if they were under 30 or DKMS if they were over 30, and then share a photo of their enrollment on their social media and nominate three other people to do it. the same,” he explained.

Anthony Nolan is a UK non-profit blood cancer and bone marrow registry. Also, DKMS is an international organization dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders.

“I’m currently undergoing chemotherapy and we still don’t know if I’ll need a stem cell transplant, but I wanted to spread the word to others who do,” Hudson concluded.