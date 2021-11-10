“A woman was coming home … She dressed me, brushed my hair”

Investigations into the kidnapping of Cleo Smith, the 4-year-old Australian girl found 18 days after her disappearance from the campsite where she was with her family. According to investigators, the kidnapper Terry Kelly he could hardly have acted alone: ​​”We have to ascertain whether others are involved”

Cleo Smith, the mystery of kidnapping

Investigations into the disappearance of Cleo Smith, the girl kidnapped for 18 days by Terry Kelly, which according to the investigators could hardly have carried out his criminal plan alone. According to the Daily Mail Australia, the little girl during an interrogation confirmed that in the house where she was found, with Kelly there was also a woman: “He used to come home – he would have let it be known – he dressed me, brushed my hair.” The police have not confirmed this, but for greater safety, the investigators returned to the scene of the abduction in Perth in search of clues, traces of DNA or other evidence.

In the same popular neighborhood north of Carnarvon where the kidnapper resided and Cleo was found, there are several rumors. For some neighbors, behind the kidnapping there is a network of pedophiles, while according to others it could be a kind of blackmail against the mother Ellie, who would have had drug problems.

Meanwhile, the thirty-six-year-old doll collector Terence Darrell Kelly, according to the Guardian, he was transferred to a maximum security prison in Perth. The next hearing of the trial is scheduled for December.

Last updated: Wednesday 10 November 2021, 12:30 pm



