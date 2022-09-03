A woman wins $200,000 in Powerball and plans to use the money to pay for her boyfriend’s car

A woman from the city of Clinton, in the state of Iowa, won a $200,000 Powerball prize, and now she plans to use that money to pay some bills for her and her boyfriend.

“I’ve been shaking ever since I found out,” Shannon Barry told state lottery officials as she claimed her $200,000 Powerball prize. “I’m still in shock,” she added.

Barry matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the August 24 drawing. His initial prize of $50,000 was quadrupled because he added a $1 Power Play option to his ticket, which multiplies non-jackpot prize amounts up to 10 times.

The woman purchased her winning ticket at the Kwik Star store at 911 S. 14th St. in Clinton. She opted for a quick pick ticket, which means the lottery terminal assigns the numbers printed on the ticket.

After the drawing, Barry said she and her boyfriend heard a $200,000 winning ticket was sold at the store and had a feeling it was hers.

He took the ticket to the store and had a clerk look at it. Once the terminal started printing a prize claim form, he knew it was true.

“I started crying instantly,” he said.

Barry said she plans to use the proceeds to pay for her and her boyfriend’s cars and share some of the money with the family..

The winning numbers in the August 24 drawing were 6-24-35-37-44 and Powerball 22. The Power Play was 4.

Players in Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69 and another number, called a Powerball, from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an additional $1 per play.

