A woman wins more than $200,000 in the lottery, but her husband is not even excited because he thinks she only won $2,000

The winner plans to share her winnings with her family and then save the rest.

A Bay County, Michigan woman couldn’t contain her excitement when she won a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the state lottery.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her numbers: 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78, with eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Village Mini Mart store, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.

“I bought a Club Keno The Jack ticket when I was at the store and then watched the drawings online when I got home. When I saw that I had won The Jack, I texted my husband right away and told him how much I had won“said the 61-year-old player.

“A few minutes later, I called him and I was screaming with excitement when he answered. She asked me why she was so excited to win $2,180 dollars if she had already won a prize of that amount before. I told him to read the amount in my text again and that’s when he realized how much he had actually won. We were so excited!”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to share her earnings with her family and then save the rest for herself.

