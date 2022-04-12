A woman’s fight against incest

De Angulo leads the organization A Breeze of Hope, which accompanies young victims of sexual violence. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACtHR) is preparing to decide on a case that could set a precedent for judicial processes of sexual violations in the region. It has taken almost 20 years for Brisa de Angulo, a Colombian by origin, to reach this instance in search of justice that has been denied her in Bolivia, the country in which she grew up and in which she reported having been a victim of rape for eight months by a cousin, Colombian, who was 27 years old at the time, while she was just 15.

Until May, the court will receive the arguments of the parties in a process in which Bolivia is accused of violating the right of access to justice. In this interview, De Angulo, who leads the organization A Breeze of Hope, which accompanies children and adolescents who are victims of sexual violence, explains the reason for his interest in reaching the final instance: that precedents are set in the region as consider incest a crime and rethink definitions such as rape, since force or intimidation are not always used in the commission of these crimes.

Why has his search for justice taken so long?

Twenty years ago I was repeatedly a victim of sexual violence. I took the case to the authorities in Bolivia and there were many violations of rights by the judges in the first instance. The Supreme Court restarts a new trial, a second trial, where there were more human rights violations. The trial ends and again in the Supreme Court a new trial is requested. We go for the third, and the assailant escapes. Since then he is a fugitive; At this moment he has been detained in Colombia for more or less a month, and extradition to Bolivia is awaited. I studied neuropsychology and did a doctorate in law so that one day I could come before the Inter-American Court. In this process, thematic hearings were held before the IACHR and after several years they decide that the number of human rights violations is evident; they take the case and make recommendations to Bolivia. First they try to reach an amicable agreement, that doesn’t work and the case enters the Inter-American Court, the Court accepts it… It’s a long process.

You are of Colombian origin, but grew up in Bolivia. How is that story?

I arrived in Bolivia when I was 2 years old. My parents have worked in humble sectors in the area of ​​maternal and child health. I studied at home and all the time we were involved in my parents’ projects, we lived in the community, I did a lot of volunteering with the children of the community in a school, with the grandparents, we fed them… That was my life. Then the aggressor arrives in Bolivia, he had studied veterinary medicine, he was an adult. He was going to do an internship and a month and a half after he arrived he began to sexually assault me ​​and my little sisters and then he began to rape me. That’s where he developed bulimia, anorexia, attempted suicide. He was on the swim team, he competed, and I stopped swimming; he played piano and violin, I stopped playing music; I dropped out of school. My life was completely ending in front of my parents’ eyes and they didn’t know what was going on. The assailant is very involved with churches, his wife is a church pastor. He has always been a youth pastor, who knows how many more kids he hasn’t hurt. And he used religion a lot, he told my parents that he was going to find out what was happening with me. The aggressors look for spaces where they have access to vulnerable people, who do not have a protection shield, because I am supposed to be in a safe place: the house, the church…

I understand that her parents always supported her, but not the rest of the family…

At that time (at age 16), my brother lived in the United States and was graduating. When I went to the United States I tried to commit suicide and there they took me to a specialized psychologist, who referred us to a specialized center, and I told for the first time what was happening. They called the police, forensic doctors, and everything comes to light. What has really made the difference to be the person I am today and that my life is not over is that my parents never doubted me and supported me. Unfortunately, of the 40 uncles and aunts, and eighty-odd cousins, there was not a single person who wanted to hear my story. There were aunts who traveled to Bolivia to speak against us, despite the fact that they lived in Colombia and I in Bolivia, and that they practically did not know me. Even a guy who travels to testify against me is a guy who has been in jail for sexual violence and we show the sentence in court. During the process, aunts and cousins ​​said horrible things, like that I was the one who had seduced him and that I do this because I want to become famous, as if this hadn’t already brought so much pain and horrible things to my life. And 20 years later they continue to threaten, blame, and that is what happens with incestuous families: anything is done to silence the victim, revictimize and punish those who decide to support. In the region, most countries do not consider incest a crime. One of the things that I am asking the Court is that this change, because if the law does not make it visible as a crime, much less as a society are we going to start talking about the crime of incestuous rape.

Did they return to Bolivia?

My parents said we weren’t going back, but I told them that if we did that it was as if he had won. When we returned we made a complaint and then the intimidation from the family, from the community, the ill-treatment from the government, my house was set on fire twice, they put dead animal heads on the door, stones were thrown… For safety reasons, my parents decided to send me to the United States, I did not finish school. In the United States I took an exam, I graduated, I went to study psychology, my master’s degree in neuropsychology focused on trauma and my doctorate in law. At the age of 17, I started the first center for victims of sexual violence in Bolivia, for children and adolescents. So far we have offered free legal and psychological services to 2,200, we have handled more than 670 sentences in cases of sexual violence and I have dedicated my life to the prevention of this violence in Bolivia and the world with many organizations.

Are you referring to your organization A Breeze of Hope?

It is the one I created since 2004, but I am also part of the Brave Movement, a global movement for victims of sexual violence, together with the UN and the OAS.

Why would the decision of the Inter-American Court be so important in this case as a precedent?

My case is the first that the Court hears about a teenage victim of incest, anything they write becomes a precedent. Despite the fact that in Bolivia it was about making arrangements between the State and me, I wanted to go to the end, because with arrangements you do not create precedents. I don’t want money, what I want is for legal standards to be created. Among what we are asking is that incest be a crime in itself. We ask that the Court recognize that cases of sexual violence should be imprescriptible, because we know that most victims of sexual violence take years or decades to tell what has happened to them. The other is the issue of consent: in cases of incest that should not even be considered, even if they have consented, the adult has to protect. In Bolivia and other countries the crime of rape is based on whether there was physical violence or intimidation, we ask that you focus on consent and that in situations where consent is spoken of in this way, other variables are seen, such as the use of power, for example, in the case of a boss and a secretary. It is requested that there be training and certification of the personnel involved in these cases. Many countries, when we go to hearings, say that they train, but they only give them two or three hours. We seek certification by institutions specialized in sexual violence. For example, research shows that over 86% of rape victims will not show any evidence in the hymen, several medical examiners say there was no rape, but doctors can’t say whether or not there was rape, just that it didn’t. can confirm or disconfirm if there was. These people have to be certified by institutions specializing in trauma, forensic interviews, among others.

How do you weigh those complexities against the presumption of innocence?

The forensic psychology part is important, knowing how to interview children and adolescents. If you know about the subject, with the way the girl tells, the things she remembers, it is very easy to know when she is lying or not, but that only happens with people specialized in the subject, because there are symptoms that in other situations would seem to be she is lying, for example, the story is not coherent, it jumps from one thing to another, there are contradictory elements, but in a girl these are the normal consequences of trauma. Both parties have the right to representation and to know what the laws are.

And what happens when there are power differences, not only boss-secretary, but for example a mother who cannot pay the rent and the landlord extorts her with sexual relations?

In this situation there is a presumption against consent, there is a difference in power and the person is at risk if they do not agree, that is taken into consideration and the law has to respond. Even in situations between two adults, it is presumed that there was no consent.

And would the precedent force the States to modify their legislation?

They would be international standards. Bolivia accepts international standards as law. One could go to court and quote what the Court is going to say, for example, in incest cases. It would help to make regional changes.

