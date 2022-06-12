A Wonder Woman! Gal Gadot owns incredible collection of luxury cars

One of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the film industry is, without a doubt, Gal Gadot, a woman with a personality that imposes and also, with pleasure towards the luxury cars.

The Israeli actress became a superhero by playing wonder-woman for the DC industry, but also a benchmark for acting.

In addition, she is a fan of luxury cars and has an impressive collection that shows it, one could even say that she has one for every occasion.

Gal Gadot and her luxury car collection

Over the years, the actress has been collecting amazing and luxurious cars, and it is presumed that she has one for every occasion.

If you want to know part of his collection, here we tell you the most outstanding models that he has, surely, you will be surprised.

Jaguar F Type

It is a design that is considered convertible, slim and elegant, its price is calculated close to 103 thousand dollars.

cadillac-escalade

It is a slightly less expensive car than the previous one, but only a little, since the value of this one is 96 thousand dollars.

According to its characteristics, it is a luxury SUV from General Motors and has a 6.2-liter gasoline V-8 engine that produces up to 420 horsepower.

Mini Cooper

It could be said that this is its cheapest model, because compared to others, it has a cost of $28,400.

What other cars does the actress have?

We will finish this list with two of the models that have caused a sensation among their followers, it is a Tesla Model Xwhich cost 80 thousand dollars.

Another of his models is BMW X5M and this has a cost of 105 thousand dollarsno doubt Gal Gadotshe is a total fanatic of the luxury cars.