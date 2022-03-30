A wonderful proposal: Love stole the show in the middle of Maluma’s concert

Colombian artist Maluma continue with your “Papi Juancho Europe Tour”, a tour in which he is visiting more than 10 countries in the old continent. France, the United Kingdom, Albania, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Greece have received the singer with full stages and open arms. One of the most recent countries was Germany with a concert in Frankfurt in which not even a needle would fit.

The story to tell is that apparently a man asked Maluma to be his matchmaker and support his marriage proposal in full concert, proposal with which the artist had no problem. While Maluma was behind the piano with his hands on his chin as the best spectator, a woman came on stage and the guy in the white shirt got down on one knee and proposed to her.

But this surprising proposal did not stop there, Maluma jumped on stage happily as the couple hugged and, with microphone in hand, he approached the girl and asked “Yes or no?”, to which the girl replied “Yes” amid screams from attendees.

It was the same artist, who looked like a child jumping from one place to another, who published the video with the message: “This just happened in Frankfurt – Germany!! LONG LIVE LOVE. (Look at my face please)”. This post almost reaches 8 million views and more than 7 thousand comments of love in the best style of the film starring the artist: Marry me!.

Meet the video published by Maluma from Frankfurt