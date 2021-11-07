A worker dies, Piraeus turns against Cosco’s “Chinese way”

In 2019, the year before Covid, the Port Authority of Piraeus (PPA) had a turnover of 149.2 million euros, pre-tax profit reached 47.6 million euros and the net result was 35.4 million euros. Important numbers for the terminal operator and at the same time Cosco authority, but very little compared to the profits accrued by Cosco as a shipping company thanks to the boom in traffic. While to the Greek authorities, in 2020, the Chinese-managed PPA paid the misery of 1.3 million euros in concession fees, plus eight hundred thousand euros in dividends. “What Athens gets from the Port Authority is peanuts,” Plamen Tonchev, Head of Asian Unit at the Institute of International Economic Relations (IIER), told HuffPost. “The value of all goods (especially Chinese) transhipped through Piraeus, we are talking about billions of dollars, is infinitely higher than Cosco’s contribution to the state and economy of Greece. Unfortunately, there is no way to provide a credible estimate of the value of these assets also because the Chinese are incredibly reserved on this point ”.

Faced with the low tax revenues in the Greek coffers, the citizens of Piraeus have seen the number of ships arriving and leaving the three port terminals grow dramatically, with consequences that can be easily understood from an environmental point of view. More containers that turn also means more trucks that cross the city, and there have been episodes of heated protests and road blocks. Not only that: according to the opposition, “subcontracting and precarious employment relationships allow employers to blackmail employees and, with the fear of dismissal, to impose miserable conditions”.

Not even the Greek entrepreneurial fabric smiles, which, initially enthusiastic about the arrival of the third maritime transport company in the world in its backyard, soon had to change its mind. The parliamentary hearings of the stakeholders of Piraeus, which took place before Cosco rose to 67% of the Port Authority, offer an interesting and complementary cross-section of what has been called “The Chinese way”. “The investor hasn’t moved a stone in the area of ​​ship repairs for five years. COSCO’s money did not fall on Piraeus and if the Chinese have to change even one light bulb, they bring it from China, ”said the president of the Shipbuilding Association. “Cosco’s uncontrolled behavior must stop.” Not only that: according to the president of the Panhellenic Shipowners’ Association, “we also witnessed an arbitrary and excessive 60% increase in the entrance fees collected by Cosco. And there is not even a trace of a commercial collaboration with our members, despite the fact that we are customers of the Port Authority ”. For another ship repair entrepreneur “we have not seen any advantage for the national or local economy, so far we have not had any results from the Chinese investment”. In Piraeus, the ship repair industry is historically very important to the local economy, but the Chinese seem willing to cut it out of future projects, according to local operators: “The Chinese can be very good with containers and they deserve compliments. because they did a great job, but they entered shipbuilding because they want to close it and make us disappear, ”said the president of the Schisto Industrial Park.