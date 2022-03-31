A worker who died of Covid, a company in trouble in Modena – Chronicle

Modena, March 31, 2022 – “No mask or distancing in the workplace despite it being a ‘fragile’ worker and therefore more exposed to the virus. “For this reason, according to the accusations, a 63-year-old worker fell ill with Covid and then die. Now the legal representative of aprocessing company carni, where the outbreakas well as the employer, or the representative of a cooperative, risk ending up on trial on charges of manslaughter. Basically – according to the prosecutor’s office – the suspects did not ‘protect’ the worker who lost his life due to the covid.

THEhe died in 2020, in full pandemic or when safety measures were even more essential for the protection of health. It seems that initially an ‘agreement’ was found between the parties, but this was not the case. The second preliminary hearing is therefore scheduled for the next April 7: date on which the judge will decide whether or not to send the suspects to trial, possibly recognizing their responsibility in the death of the worker. The prosecutor has in fact asked for a trial for a 28 year old and a 50 year old, respectively as legal representative of the company and delegate of the client company, a cooperative.

The victim – according to the allegations – would have contracted the lethal virus lending their work without the employer providing him with adequate devices of individual protection and without “that subjected it to visit by the doctor qualified, appointed only after death“. The power of attorney in motivating the request for indictment points out how the doctor appointed after the death of the worker would have” highlighted the high and multiple risk factors for multiple pathologies of the worker “. As regards the delegated employer of the client company, according to what the prosecution disputes, the man would have allowed” that the work within the plant was carried out in defiance of the rules on spacing of at least one meter and without wearing a mask. “In this way the employer would not have verified the implementation of the security protocols.

It was to report what had happened the man’s wife, the civil party in the proceedings together with the three children of the victim. The death occurred shortly after the infection. According to what emerged from the investigations, in fact, the worker had fallen ill at work because – during the pandemic – inside the company was an outbreak exploded. A circumstance on which full light will obviously be made during the proceedings. The preliminary hearing is therefore scheduled for next April 7 against the two suspects who risk ending up on trial for manslaughter.