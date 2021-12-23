Business

a world leader is born – Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman
Christmas surprise for the world of inflatable boats in Italian boating: Sacs and Tecnorib (the latter official licensee of the Pirelli and Pzero brands) have signed a industrial agreement that creates a single entity which will initially take the name of Sacs Tecnorib Spa.

New leader in the production of maxi ribs

The integration has as its main objective the consolidation of the fort growth achieved in recent years and the strengthening of its presence in international markets. The new company is on the market as a world leader in the production of maxi ribs and as one of the main players in the panorama of Italian boating, with a turnover that for the current nautical year will exceed – in forecasts – 45 million euros. . Matteo Magni (President of the newly formed Sacs Trecnorib) and Giovanni De Bonis (CEO of the same) express satisfaction and enthusiasm for an operation that arises from a consolidated mutual esteem and the conviction that integration represents a guarantee of healthy and structured growth in the name of continuity in terms of strategic vision.


Synergy and growth

We wanted to integrate the two realities into an operation with an industrial character and without external financial contributions – says the new president of Sacs Tecnorib Matteo Magni, President of the newly created Sacs Tecnorib – and the goal create synergies at an operational level to consolidate the growth path that the two realities had undertaken individually and thus set the conditions to collect new opportunities and challenges together. From an operational point of view, explains the managing director Giovanni De Bonis, Sacs and TecnoRib they will integrate their skills, maintaining distinct and complementary product ranges. The synergies will be realized on the production sites, on the design and production processes and on the research and development area. Trademarks, as well as their respective sales networks, will remain separate.

Source link

