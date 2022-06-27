a world star has been approached, Messi behind the scenes?

Zapping World Eleven The 10 unmissable matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23

In the coming weeks, PSG is expected at the turn for a Mercato which promises to be very offensive. The capital club now guided by Luis Campos should experience new upheavals in its workforce. But the Parisian club could have already known one very early in this transfer market.

Indeed, on the RMC antenna, Sadio Mané’s adviser Bacary Cissé revealed that PSG had indeed tried his luck for the Senegalese striker from Liverpool, before he finally joined Bayern Munich.

“Yes, PSG did indeed ‘attack’ Sadio. Leonardo had several contacts with his German agent, they saw each other, they discussed the ins and outs of a possible transfer from Sadio to PSG, but it ended there. Everyone knows that Leonardo was on an ejection seat, we had to wait…”

Messi big supporter of Sadio Mané!

The Parisian club, which therefore seems to have paid for its summer changes in this case, did it receive the bonus of Lionel Messi’s approval to attack the star of Senegal? Anyway, Bacary Cissé revealed in the same interview that Lionel Messi is a huge supporter of the player. To the point of imposing him a year earlier on Barça to try to bring him to Barcelona …

“Last year, it could also have done with FC Barcelona. It was Lionel Messi who had imposed Sadio Mané in the deal when it was a question of him extending to Barça. He had given two names: Sadio Mané and an Argentine central defender. »