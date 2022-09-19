a world tour and a new album

The career of singer Katy Perry is absolutely not on ‘pause’. In residence in Las Vegas, the interpreter of the hit ‘California Gurls’ made a great announcement.

Recently vacationing in Italy with sweetheart Orlando Bloom, the pop star announced a new opus, associated with a world tour. Impatient, Katy Perry threw : “It will be really awesome“…Currently on stage at the ‘Resorts World’ theater in Las Vegas, the singer opened up on CBS’ Drew Barrymore show that she will ‘be writing a new album soon’.

“I will definitely produce another record soon, write it and go on a world tour. Right now, I’m having a blast on the Resorts World stage. I love this show that I put together. It’s my favorite show, the one that brings me the most joy…“, confided Katy Perry.

On her personality, Katy Perry explained that there were ‘two Katy Perrys’: “There is the Katy Perry of the city and that of the scene. I think there is obviously a character on stage. And I save that energy for when I’m on stage, but once off stage, I’m more like a businesswoman. I don’t talk much offstage. I’m more of an observer. I really save my energy for the shows and as soon as I ‘light up’ it’s at maximum temperature!”…

While waiting for her next album, she will be one of the big stars of the next ‘True Colors’ festival in Tokyo (at the ‘Tokyo Garden Theatre’), in Japan.