a worldwide event for the release of the documentary film

The American pop star will perform in streaming and will tell – together with the director of the film, RJ Cutler – the project and the idea from which the highly anticipated docu was born, due out on Apple TV on Thursday 25 February. The event that will see the singer as protagonist will also be broadcast on the platform, in Italy according to the time zone at 3 am on February 25th.

The countdown to the release of the highly anticipated docu-film Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry it has begun, indeed: it has already started for some time. The documentary that chronicles the rise and boom of the singer’s success will air streaming Thursday, February 25 on Apple TV.

To pass the wait, Billie Eilish will join us shortly before the broadcast with a worldwide event also in streaming. The golden uvula of Bad guy he will perform, alternating musical moments with a storytelling through which he will explain how the docu project was born and what was the idea from which everything developed. In addition to her, RJ Cutler, the director who directed it, will also talk about the upcoming film. The event will be broadcast at 3 am on February 25 (Italian time) on Apple TV, on Apple Music and on the official Billie Eilish YouTube channel.

The documentary about Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, the second trailer of her documentary is out Is titled Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry and it is the documentary that precedes the publication of the artist’s new album, the long-awaited second of his recording efforts in the studio. The docu-film narrates the two sides of the coin in Billie’s life, namely public and private life that alternate, merge and mix as happens to all the stars who have become such. Loading... Advertisements The history of the making of the album will be retraced When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, her first studio album that in 2019 launched her rosy career, consecrating her to a name written in large letters in the chapter of pop history. Among the protagonists of the film there will also be the mother Maggie Baird, the father Patrick O’Connell and the brother Finneas O’Connell (also a songwriter and source of inspiration for many songs with which his sister has climbed the world charts).

Billie Eilish’s Grammy Award nominations

Here is the video of Billie Eilish and Rosalìa: “Lo Vas a Olvidar” The singer-songwriter earned four nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards, namely Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance (for the single Everything I wanted) and Best Song Written for Visual Media (for No time to die, main track of the soundtrack of the new film of the 007 saga, which will be released next fall even if it was announced for last year). The Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles so we will have to wait a little longer to find out if Eilish will take home any awards and, if so, how many and which ones. Billie Eilish’s latest single is The Vas in Olvidar who sees her in feat with the Spanish star Rosalía. The song was released on January 21, 2021 as part of the TV series soundtrack Euphoria.

Will Billie Eilish produce Peggy Lee biopic?

Billie Eilish on new album: “Almost done” Some rumors that have been circulating for some time would like Eilish as producer of the biopic about Peggy Lee, the legendary American singer, actress and author who from the 1940s to the 1960s contributed enormously to developing the overseas pop genre. According to the US edition of Billboard, Billie Eilish would be in talks to produce the film (to be titled Fever, will be directed by Todd Haynes and will star Michelle Williams as the legendary Peggy Lee).