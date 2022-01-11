A wrong decision can cause you to lose the capital set aside for retirement

When you are close to retirement and you have managed to accumulate a net worth equal to or greater than 350,000 euros net for investments, you can think of have the future in hand and not having to worry anymore. In fact, having made good financial decisions in your life does not rule out the possibility of making mistakes in the future. It is important not to damage the heritage so that it can help you achieve your goals.

Anyone can make mistakes: no matter how much savings you have managed to accumulate, losing some will always be a painful experience. Also, after a lifetime of savings and investments, you may not have time to remedy some of these investment errors. The first step to avoid mistakes is to know how to identify them: thanks to the guide published by Fisher Investments it will be possible to recognize them.

Click here to receive the guide “12 blunders to avoid in retirement investments” and periodic updates.

A very common mistake is that of do not diversify your portfolio and to invest a large portion of retirement savings in one company. It is very common, for example, to invest a significant portion of your funds on a “risky bet”, based on a compelling tip or an initial public offering that you think is about to “take off”.

On the one hand, it is highly likely that the same information is also known to others and that, as a result, the stock market has already discounted this information in the share price. On the other hand, when it is assumed that an investment will generate a very high return, it could simply be a scam. This is not recommended mix emotions and decisions investment, because you could end up dealing with pain and regret.

Receive regular guidance and updates for investors

One could shy away from the call of astronomical returns to marry, conversely, an extreme caution that leads to wanting to invest exclusively in low volatility assets. It is true that a good diversified portfolio should include some stable, low-yielding investments, but if you aim for long-term portfolio growth and only invest in these types of assets – or even don’t invest at all – the risk of running out. money on retirement could increase.

If you want to achieve higher long-term returns, you may have to accept more risks. Looking at rolling 30-year periods, it should be noted that equities have maintained higher average returns, but with lower volatility than fixed-rate investments.

This point is closely related to inflation, which can have a significant influence purchasing power over time. For example, considering a period of only 10 years with an inflation rate of 3%, what used to cost 50,000 euros will cost more than 67,000 euros. This is an increase of over 34% just to keep purchasing power unchanged. The discovery of many investors who find that they are spending more once they retire than they did before could make the situation worse.

Among the possible mistakes made by retired investors are the payment of excessive commissions or the attempt to anticipate the market. Having good advice at a fair cost will help solve these problems.

If you’d like more information on investing, get a copy of the “12 Blunders to Avoid in Retirement Investing” guide and periodic updates.