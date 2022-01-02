a Yae Miko cosplay for his entry among the playable characters

Genshin Impact has added many characters over time. To keep gamers attentive, the MiHoYo studio has included several playable characters every month or so. Even more than a year after the official publication, the Chinese study is preparing the next insertions that will arrive in the course of 2022.

A highly anticipated character is Yae Miko, also known as Guuji Yae, which appears to be featured in Genshin Impact 2.5. The update in question will bring the character of Inazuma, already known by the players through a quest in the past. Obviously, the dates and methods could vary, given that its inclusion in Genshin Impact has not yet been formalized, but only through leaks and data mining.

We must therefore wait a little longer, yet the girl has already attracted a lot of public attention. THE Yae Miko cosplay flock to the net and one of the last in chronological order to propose a disguise based on this figure was Tsuru Hime. Taking up the version for now seen in Genshin Impact and which is unlikely to have major variations with its entry into the playable roster, it is available below in a well-crafted photo.

