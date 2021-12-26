World

a year after his disappearance, the truth shocks about three meninos de rua

Photo of James Reno James Reno16 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read





The investigations started with the latest images of the three children returned by some security cameras in the street in Belford Roxo, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. To formalize their death the head of the Polícia Civil of Rio Allan Turnowski, who also revealed chilling details.

“They beat the children with such violence as to kill one and then they decided to execute the other two too – the investigators told the press. – The bodies then dismembered were thrown into a river and not yet found”.

This conclusion was also reached thanks to some witnesses and the tips of some collaborators present within the group of traffickers in the area. The motive would be linked to the theft of a bird belonging to the uncle of one of the drug bosses of Castelar.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno16 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Germany blocks Nord Stream 2, Europe with bated breath for gas supplies – Corriere.it

November 17, 2021

the British premier in the storm

2 weeks ago

Covid in Sicily, more than five hundred new positives: Palermo in the lead

November 23, 2021

Vatican: rags fly between Cardinals Becciu and Pell

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button