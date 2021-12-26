a year after his disappearance, the truth shocks about three meninos de rua

The investigations started with the latest images of the three children returned by some security cameras in the street in Belford Roxo, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​Rio de Janeiro. To formalize their death the head of the Polícia Civil of Rio Allan Turnowski, who also revealed chilling details.

“They beat the children with such violence as to kill one and then they decided to execute the other two too – the investigators told the press. – The bodies then dismembered were thrown into a river and not yet found”.

This conclusion was also reached thanks to some witnesses and the tips of some collaborators present within the group of traffickers in the area. The motive would be linked to the theft of a bird belonging to the uncle of one of the drug bosses of Castelar.