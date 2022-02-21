A year after the promise, the wall begins on the border with Haiti

On February 27 of last year, during his accountability speech, President Luis Abinader announced the construction of a border wall that would serve to improve security in the area that divides the Dominican Republic from Haiti.

On that occasion, the president stated that the wall would be built in the second half of 2021, however, even though the reasons were not explained, the project was not started.

It was not until yesterday that the president led the act that began the construction of the “intelligent” border wall, which will have a 160-kilometer physical fence. It will have 170 surveillance and control towers, 71 access gates; The physical fence will consist of a reinforced concrete wall and a metal structure with a height of 3.90 meters.

“This is a fence that will benefit both countries because it will control bilateral trade, regulate migratory flows to combat the mafias that traffic people, deal with drug trafficking and the illegal sale of weapons, in addition to protecting the livestock of ranchers and planted by agricultural producers, with this mesh we will combat in different ways organized crime that has wanted to take the border limits of both countries as a base of operations, for which the benefit for both nations will be of great importance, “said the president.

The first part will consist of 54 kilometers of physical fence with 19 watchtowers, 10 access gates with 54 paths for patrolling and will be built in about nine months; with an investment in the first stage of RD$1,750 million.

“I have unofficially informed that the contractors say they will do it in 7 months, and I hope so,” he added.

Abinader added that a second stage will be tendered in the second half of this year.

Abinader announced that this week an advanced biometric control system will be installed to register people who enter the country through regulated border crossings. This system was designed by the German company Dermalog, a world leader in the sector. It uses the ABIS system as a tool, which combines fingerprints with photographs, allowing a person’s identity to be identified with a minimum margin of error, in addition to recording demographic data (names, documents and location, among others).

The President expressed that the Dominican Republic cannot take charge of the political and economic crisis in Haiti, nor solve the rest of its problems, although the Dominican government strongly wishes that it manages to regain control of its territories as soon as possible, and achieve the stability necessary to hold general elections in a fair, free and transparent manner, and that manages to find the path of its own development.

“I insist, once again, to the great nations of the world to come to the rescue of Haiti accordingly. For our part, we intend to continue maintaining good neighborly relations, while redoubling our efforts to protect our borders and defend our sovereignty”, he stated.

Yesterday the president of the Dominican Revolutionary Party (PRD), Miguel Vargas, expressed his support for the wall during a tour of the northwest line, but expressed the need to resume the Laredo pre-agreement, an initiative that can turn the border line into a large strip or economic, technological and development wall.

The Vice President of the Progressive National Force (FNP), Pelegrín Castillo, also reacted in favor, stating that this is a transcendental and historical event, which sends a message to the international community that there is no Dominican solution to the Haitian crisis#.

“This is a border with a failed state and this is a principle to order the border.” declared the leader of the FNP

While Milton Morrison, president of the Possible Country party, added that this wall contributes to “separate” the Dominican Republic from Haiti.

The Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, said that this act is the most important, significant and transcendental event in the recent history of the land border that delimits the Dominican territory with that of the Republic of Haiti.

Abinader had declared the purchase and contracting of materials for the construction of the border wall an emergency through decree 276-21.