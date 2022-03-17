To date in Italy the Covid intensive care they are busy at 5%percentage that exactly a year ago it was 36%. There is also a substantial difference in the employment of Covid departments: today at 13%on March 16, 2021 al 40%. Figures have definitely improved in the space of twelve months, a sign that the vaccination campaign has paid off. The Agenas data also indicate that the occupancy of the beds is currently stable nationwide.

Intensive care does not exceed 10% in any region

That relating to intensive care, on a daily basis, drops in 8 regions and in none exceeds 10%. Agenas data of 16 March 2022 indicate this. In detail, based on the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 decreases in Basilicata (at 3%), Lazio (7%), Marche (3%), Piedmont (3%), Puglia (4%), Tuscany (5%), Valle d’Aosta (0%) and Veneto (2%). On the other hand, it is stable in 13 regions o autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (7%), Calabria (8%)Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (5%), Liguria (5%), Lombardy (4%), Molise (5%), Pa Bolzano (3%), Pa Trento (2%), Sardinia (9%), Sicily (7%), Umbria (5%).

Covid departments full especially in the South

The occupancy of the seats in the non-critical area departments it is currently stable at 13% in Italy, but with higher values ​​in some regions of the Center-South, such as Calabria (at 30%)Umbria (25%), Basilicata (24%), Sicily (23%) and Sardinia (21%).

Values come down in 7 regions: Abruzzo (20%), Emilia Romagna (11%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Liguria (14%), Molise (11%), Bolzano (11%) and Valle d’Aosta (9%) ). While it grows in 5: Basilicata (24%), Campania (14%), Marche (16%), Pa Trento (7%), Sardinia (21%). AND stable in the remaining 9: Calabria (30%), Lazio (16%), Lombardy (8%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (19%), Sicily (23%), Tuscany (13%), Umbria (25%) and Veneto (7%).

READ ALSO:

CovidThe requests of the Regions to the Government: “Isolation only for symptomatic and stop daily bulletins”

Pandemic emergencyCovid does not give up and the Regions (including Calabria) ask not to “lay off” health personnel