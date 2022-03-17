a year ago it was 36%

James 53 mins ago Health Leave a comment 55 Views

To date in Italy the Covid intensive care they are busy at 5%percentage that exactly a year ago it was 36%. There is also a substantial difference in the employment of Covid departments: today at 13%on March 16, 2021 al 40%. Figures have definitely improved in the space of twelve months, a sign that the vaccination campaign has paid off. The Agenas data also indicate that the occupancy of the beds is currently stable nationwide.

Intensive care does not exceed 10% in any region

That relating to intensive care, on a daily basis, drops in 8 regions and in none exceeds 10%. Agenas data of 16 March 2022 indicate this. In detail, based on the monitoring of the National Agency for Regional Health Services, on a daily basis, the employment of intensive care by patients with Covid-19 decreases in Basilicata (at 3%), Lazio (7%), Marche (3%), Piedmont (3%), Puglia (4%), Tuscany (5%), Valle d’Aosta (0%) and Veneto (2%). On the other hand, it is stable in 13 regions o autonomous provinces: Abruzzo (7%), Calabria (8%)Campania (6%), Emilia Romagna (6%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (5%), Liguria (5%), Lombardy (4%), Molise (5%), Pa Bolzano (3%), Pa Trento (2%), Sardinia (9%), Sicily (7%), Umbria (5%).

Covid departments full especially in the South

The occupancy of the seats in the non-critical area departments it is currently stable at 13% in Italy, but with higher values ​​in some regions of the Center-South, such as Calabria (at 30%)Umbria (25%), Basilicata (24%), Sicily (23%) and Sardinia (21%).

Values come down in 7 regions: Abruzzo (20%), Emilia Romagna (11%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (10%), Liguria (14%), Molise (11%), Bolzano (11%) and Valle d’Aosta (9%) ). While it grows in 5: Basilicata (24%), Campania (14%), Marche (16%), Pa Trento (7%), Sardinia (21%). AND stable in the remaining 9: Calabria (30%), Lazio (16%), Lombardy (8%), Piedmont (9%), Puglia (19%), Sicily (23%), Tuscany (13%), Umbria (25%) and Veneto (7%).

READ ALSO:

CovidThe requests of the Regions to the Government: “Isolation only for symptomatic and stop daily bulletins”

Pandemic emergencyCovid does not give up and the Regions (including Calabria) ask not to “lay off” health personnel

Source link

About James

Check Also

Adapting to virtual medicine, “a real slab” before retiring

Peter Subias. Peter Subias, a rural doctor, decided to start the year by hanging up …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved