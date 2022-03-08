a year ago the military service. “If I had the opportunity, I would do it again” – Corriere.it

Of Lorenzo Nicolao

The gymnast who showed the Z on the suit: «I covered the flag, the Ukrainians sang Glory to Ukraine». The coach: «A personal and deliberate initiative, all the athletes are patriotic. A reaction to the sanctions inflicted on Russian athletes ”

“We were the ones who were badly treated by the Ukrainians, not the other way around.” After the case that broke out around the “Z” on the chest proudly displayed on the podium of the World Cup in Doha, Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak tried to express his reasons. The 20-year-old allegedly defended himself on Telegram immediately after being investigated by the federation. “I covered the flag as I was asked to do, but I wanted to make it clear who I was. For me the Z represents “victory and peace”. I was silent when, wrapped in their flag, our rivals sang “Glory to Ukraine“. According to the competition rules it would not be allowed, but no one called them back. They also asked that we be expelled, but we Russian athletes didn’t hurt anyone ».

But then, interviewed by Russia Today, he increased the dose: «If there was a second chance and I could choose whether to show the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do it again».

His words added to those of‘coach Valentina Rodionenko. “Surely it was un personal and deliberate initiative. All our boys are patriots, always ready to defend and honor their homeland », so on the Russian channel Match Tv, defending her gymnast. The letter was immediately traced back to that used by the Russian tanks that invaded Ukraine, with the acronym referring to the expression “Za pobedu”, or “for victory”. According to all observers, a provocation that on this occasion the 20-year-old, classified as third, wanted to address Illia Kovtun, Ukrainian gold medal winner. “He did not consult with us before doing so,” continues the coach of the Russian federation, without condemning but justifying the gesture. “It seems to us nothing more than a declaration of patriotism, a reaction to the encirclement, ostracism and sanctions that all the Federations have inflicted on Russian athletes of different disciplines, from football to Formula 1. So it was only a manifestation of his sense of belonging”.

Military service Kuliak’s reckless behavior shows the pride with which he believed he was representing “the special military operation of his Russia”: only a year ago he was finishing his military service in Balashikha, site of a large military base in the country, as well as witnessed by a photo posted on his Instagram account. Although Vladimir Putin himself said some time ago that he wanted to abolish it, compulsory military service in Russia is still in force for all males between 18 and 27 years old, for a period of 12 months. The athlete must therefore have concluded it immediately, so as to be able to concentrate only on his competitive career, which now however risks accusing the risky gesture of Doha.

The reactions The international gymnastics federation, faced with the intentionality of the gesture, is therefore ready to disqualify and sanction Kuliak, a measure to which even Italian gymnastics is completely in favor. The president of Federgistici Gherardo Tecchi called the gesture “out of place”, also complimenting the Ukrainian rival who did not react in any way to the provocation. Even harder was the Olympian Jury Chechi, who defined that of the Russian gymnast “the deplorable gesture of an imbecile”. But not only. “Sport is exactly the opposite of what this boy wanted to show,” said the Italian champion who has won a gold medal and five World Cups in his career. “In such a difficult context he is a voice out of the chorus, because all my Ukrainian and Russian friends, regardless of their nationality, are suffering greatly from this war.”