A year ago the V Day. Victory Against Truth, Health, Medical Science. : STILUM CURIAE





January 8, 2022



Published by Marco Tosatti

Marco Tosatti

Dear friends and enemies of Stilum Curiae, it seems important to me to offer to your attention – and please disseminate it – this article which appeared today on the Silvana De Mari Community. He puts the facts in line, one after the other; the atrocities; the betrayals of politics, of certain “medicine”, of almost all information in what will be considered one of the worst crimes in the history of medical care. I say no more, good reading and sharing.

A year ago it was V day. V stood for both victory and vaccine. It was a great day. A triumphal day that celebrated the victory of man against the pandemic, against death, against the very concept of pain. The vaccine arrived from Brenner, with a journey that sounds slightly stupid if you consider that it came from Belgium, and that therefore there would have been other shorter routes. We assume that he did not want to miss the Brenner tunnel, a marvelous and diaphanous work by Minister Toninelli, and we recognize that passing through the Brenner Pass the screenplay was amazing. The refrigerated van arrived on Christmas day so that the role of Messiah was emphasized, escorted by carabinieri, police, army, navy, lagoons, paratroopers, forest agents, prison officers, and beach cleaners. Science explained to us that it had to be stored at -70 below zero, they sent well even -20, a normal refrigerator was optimal and could be administered on the beaches. Science has explained to us that one administration would have saved the world, that two were needed and that without the third the whole has no value. No active pharmacovigilance was carried out which, with his obtuse habit of considering all the adverse effects as due to the inoculated drug until proven otherwise, would have risked ruining the party. While deaths from other causes and cardiovascular accidents to young people mysteriously multiply, those who dared to refuse the inoculation of the magical serum have been denied even the elementary right to work.

The vaccine was an undoubted victory. The word vaccine alone was a victory against the accuracy of the definitions, an essential element in science, because it was used for drugs that are not vaccines. This made it possible to override the safety rules normally applied to drugs by the US FDA, so as to allow them to authorize drugs after only six weeks of experimentation.

The FDA has cleared these drugs in an emergency. There must be an emergency. So V-day was also the victory against the concept that home therapies exist, the existence of which makes the emergency collapse. Home therapies are implemented by thousands of doctors brilliantly healing tens of thousands of people at home, without clogging hospitals, and the legendary resuscitation. All doctors who were supposed to talk about it on television were either excluded or laughed at. Doctor Paolo Gulisano, who already had the television crew at home, was not even given the connection. Dr Citro who was explaining how thousands of patients have been properly treated with hydroxychloroquine and that in Germany a great work was published on the excellent results of using this aerosol product in covid, one of the three singing virologists replied that this is episodic medicine. My Facebook page was closed eight times, each time for a month, when I mentioned hydroxychloroquine. My YouTube channel was permanently taken down for the same reason. Doctors of Hippocrates org have often been attacked, the correct term is biting, both on the radio and on the state television, which seems to be annoyed by their 60,000 recovered patients. The ivermectin with which India, Brazil and numerous US states are eradicating the disease has been defined as a drug for veterinary use only. It has been said that the so-called vaccines gave immunity, to the point that the inoculated are called immunized. I remember a television broadcast where another of the three singing virologists attacks Dr. Amici, treating him as a flat-earther, because Amici had correctly stated that even inoculated people can contract and therefore transmit the virus. I remember the deputy minister of health thundering in parliament the erroneous dogma that inoculated do not transmit disease. Those who claim that the inoculated can contract and transmit the virus have been attacked with arrogance and contempt. Now that it has been necessary to formalize that the inoculated can contract and transmit the virus because the government of the best believes that the time has come to deprive them of even the most elementary rights, these same individuals declare that they do not remember ever having said that the inoculated are immunized. Incidentally from the scientific point of view the very concept of herd immunity achieved by vaccination is a wishful thinking, or perhaps it would be more correct and a marketing hypothesis by which mass vaccination is imposed. We always remember that vaccines, all of them, weaken the immune system of a population. The weakening of the immune system by so-called anticovid vaccines is hypothesized by Jessica Rose, a researcher at the Institute for Pure and Applied Knowledge in Israel. which in a study expresses the suspicions that the so-called anticovid vaccines are causing a dysregulation of the immune system. The translation of his article is reported on Sabino Paciolla’s excellent blog. At this point it is worth remembering that the FDA, the US body that regulates pharmaceutical products, has approved these drugs, but has also asked to a Texas federal judge 55 years old of time to explain the reasons for the choice, that is, to release all the data in its possession on the authorization of Pfizer’s anti Covid vaccine. His idea is to provide the 329,000 pages of documents Pfizer has made available to Pfizer for authorization at the rate of 500 pages per month, which precisely means that they would not be released before 2076. A long time ago long, which compensates for the fact that these drugs have only been tested for six weeks, that they can be inoculated while they are in the experimental stage, while on the package leaflets are written atrocious sentences: the effects on fertility are not known , the distant effects are not known, the effects on carcinogenesis are not known. Thanks also to the singing virologists, these drugs are also administered to children, who until 2024 are guinea pigs, by people dressed as clowns in an inevitable visit to the land of toys. It was a victory against time but above all against the rules of prudence, bearing in mind that in the case of vaccines or so-called such, prudence must be absolute. A drug by definition cures a disease, that is, by definition it is administered to a sick person. That this drug has side effects is therefore justified by the fact that it has to cure the disease. The so-called vaccines are administered to healthy people. The cardinal principle of medicine is violated do no harm. Instead, the time saved on approval is spent justifying this authorization. Unsettling. The drug does not give immunity. Whoever says it is lying. Those who said this in the past lied. The mythical herd immunity is as real as the fairy godmother’s wand in Christmas movies. The damage is real. The arrival of the vaccine on Christmas day last year was not the victory of man against disease, nor against pain, but it was the victory of dogma in conflict of interest, it was the victory of the destruction of law. more elementary, that of the body, was the victory of lies by individuals who do not even have the elementary shame of being caught contradicting themselves. It was the victory of arrogance, of violence. It can cause immune system dysregulation. It has destroyed the economy, tourism, freedom, truth and decency. Now we have only one thing left. A victory of courage. The V-day created the courage to resist. In a few years that date will be history.

