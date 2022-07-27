A year and a half later, the DNCD found the whereabouts of “El Compa”

Some 18 months and 13 days passed for members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and members of the Public Ministry to arrest Cornelio Acevedo Rojas, better known as “the compa”, who was wanted for matters related to drug trafficking.

According to the press release, Acevedo Rojas was captured on Dionisio Valera street, Bella Vista, National District, while He was traveling aboard a Honda CRV SUV, black color, plate G-577142.

A year and a half before and precisely in the central polygon, at one in the afternoon on a Tuesday, a shootout between DNCD agents and a man aboard a white SUV was reported through different social networks.

According to the testimonies, the noise of the shooting it was felt in the entire environment of that sector for about five minutesenough time for the pursued to escape from the authorities.

moments later, to the man light-skinned, dressed in black pants, a white t-shirt and a black cap, was caught on security camera of one of the buildings and he is seen walking quickly along Roberto Pastoriza with Father Emiliano Tardif, heading south. According to the video, at one point he takes his cell phone in his hands and runs away.

That individual managed to escape persecution after, “resisting arrest and attacking the DNCD unit”, whose agents shot at the tires of the vehicle and after evading the pursuit, left the vehicle abandoned on Roberto Pastoriza Avenue and entered one of the sectors near the scene, disappearing from the scene.

Barely a week after the persecution, the authorities emphasized that they were “doubling efforts” to determine the whereabouts of the fugitive and that they could not give more details, since they could “hinder” the investigation.

On that January afternoon, it would be the first time that Acevedo Rojas jumped into the public arena and it would not be until the evening of this Monday in July that he would appear again in it after being arrested by the DNCD.