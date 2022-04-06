Apple’s MacBook Air is a joy to work wherever you want.

Although Android users are anti-Apple almost by nature, we must recognize that in some technological fields the Californian manufacturer is king. One of these devices we must bow down to him is the MacBook Air, a thin, light and very, but Very powerful. Today is yours for €969 on Amazon.

We no longer use the excuse that MacBooks are expensive, for less than 1,000 euros this is the best laptop What can you buy today? And if you stretch a little more, you can get a MacBook Pro with M1 chip for 1,249 euros on offer. You will get better performance and greater autonomy.

Buy a MacBook Air for 969 euros (RRP €1,129 )

This laptop is light, with so only 1.29kg in weight and very slim, reaching 1.61 cm at its thickest part and 0.41 cm at its thinnest. Its Retina screen is what surprises the most once you open it. It’s about a 13.3-inch IPS panel with 2,560 x 1,600 px resolution, more than any Windows laptop of this size. The resolution is perfect you will not distinguish a single pixel. Its brightness is 400 nits, which could be higher, but it is enough to work in any environment, except under the summer sun.

The chip M1 Apple has done very well. It is a 8 core CPU, divided into 4 cores responsible for performance and another 4 for energy efficiency. He is accompanied by 7 core GPU (the MacBook Pro has 8 graphics cores, hence the difference in photo and video editing) and, in this model, 8GB RAM, more than enough for 99% of the tasks you will do with the MacBook Air. this time we have 256 GB super fast storage inside, M.2 SSD type that can reach speeds of about 3,000 Mbps both writing and reading.

His keyboard is backlit (with adjustable intensity) and the feeling, when you’ve been typing for hours, is magnificent. We have a fingerprint sensor to unlock your computer safely. Its battery is the best thing about this M1 chip from the new MacBook. In the Air model we can reach the 15 hours browsing or 18 hours playing videos. His battery is 49.9W and can be charged with an adapter up to 30W that comes in the box. I don’t recommend using a more powerful one, just in case. In terms of available ports, we have 2 USB-C Thunderbolt 3 (up to 40 Gbps) and one socket 3.5mm jack.

The MacBook Air is a very complete laptop, the only downside that I could put would be your operating system if you come from Windows. Honestly, I have a MacBook Air and a MacBook Pro at home and I usually work with both the MacBook and my Windows tower. Everything is to get used to the system for a few days and everything will roll soon.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!