A year of crime in Italy: here are the main news events of 2021 – Chronicle

\n\n\n \n \n 1\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Murder Bolzano kills his parents and throws them into the river\n On January 4, the 30-year-old Benno Neumair strangles his parents, retired teachers, with a rope, and after loading the bodies into the family car he throws them into the waters of the Adige river, from the Ischia Frizzi bridge near Vadena. The corpse of her mother Laura Perselli, 68, was found on February 6 south of Bolzano at Laghetti di Egna, that of her father, the 64-year-old Peter, on April 27, in southern Trento. On 19 October the Bolzano public prosecutor asked Benno to be indicted for the charges of multiple aggravated voluntary murder and concealment of a corpse, with the premeditation of the murder of his mother, which took place about 40 minutes after that of his father.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 2\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Saman Abbas disappears, perhaps "executed" for refusing an arranged wedding\n Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old Pakistani, disappears into thin air on May 1st. She is sought in Novellara, in the province of Reggio Emilia, until 12 July. Then the searches are suspended. Investigators speculate that the young woman may have been killed after refusing an arranged marriage and that her body was buried in the countryside near the farm where her relatives work. On 22 September in Paris, his uncle, Danish Hasnain, one of the main suspects in the alleged murder, was arrested, according to the Reggio Emilia prosecutor's office. The man defines the accusations as false and refuses extradition to Italy. On 23 September our country also asked the Islamabad authorities to extradite Saman's parents, who had long fled to Pakistan.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 3\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Luana, a young mother who dreams of becoming an actress, dies in the factory\n On May 3 Luana D'Orazio, a 22-year-old worker, mother of a 5-and-a-half-year-old boy with the dream of becoming an actress, dies crushed in the warp-maker of the factory where she works, in Montemurlo. An atrocious end that according to the court's experts was caused by a "tampering" of the machinery, which "crushed her in a deadly embrace" without triggering the protective gate. Asked the trial for the owner of the company, Luana Coppini, her husband Daniele Faggi, considered the de facto owner, and for the external maintenance technician of the company, Mario Cusimano, who will have to answer for manslaughter and willful removal of the anti-accident precautions .\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 4\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Crime Laura Ziliani, the hidden truths about the end of the former security guard\n On the morning of May 8, the former security guard Laura Ziliani, employed in the municipality of Roncadelle, disappears from Tem\u00f9 in the mountains. On 8 August the body was found between the Oglio and Tem\u00f9 rivers, a woman's mountain shoe was found a few hundred meters away. On 24 September, on the orders of the investigating judge of Brescia, two daughters of Ziliani, aged 26 and 19, and the boyfriend of his older sister, considered by those who investigate the crime, ended up in prison. The woman was allegedly killed by suffocation, possibly numbed by drugs.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 5\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Mottarone cable car accident, 14 victims in the crash of the cabin \n On 23 May the hauling rope of the Atresa-Alpino-Mottarone cable car collapsed, causing one of the cabins in transit to fall (from over 20 meters). Inside were 15 people, the only survivor is a 5-year-old boy, Eitan Biran. The crash sequence is dramatic, with passengers having plenty of time to realize what is happening (as shown by a shocking video). The cabin, after a sudden bounce, is reversed at high speed, and then releases itself from the carrying cable at one of the pylons of the route and crashes to the ground. On May 26, the Public Prosecutor issued three orders of arrest against the owner of the company and two managers of the structure, according to what emerged from the investigations, the braking system would have been tampered with to allow the use of the cable car, otherwise blocked. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 6\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Bad weather scourges the Como area, George Clooney in the street with the mud angels\n Flooded streams, roads collapsed or interrupted by fallen trees, cars dragged downstream, rivers of mud that invade the houses and pour into the lake, covered with tons of debris. Ten days of rain brought the Como area to its knees at the end of July and put residents to the test due to the closure in several sections of the Strada Statale 340 Regina, which runs along the lake, near Brienno. Dozens of families forced to leave uninhabitable homes or invaded by mud. Scenes never seen before, and which leave their mark. So much so that even George Clooney, in those days on vacation in his villa on the lake with his family, launches an appeal: \u201cHere is much worse than I thought\u201d and takes to the streets next to the mud angels.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 7\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Torre dei Moro fire, skyscraper devoured by flames in three minutes\n On 29 August, around 5.30 pm, a fire devoured the skyscraper known as Torre dei Moro, in via Antonini, in just three minutes. Only by a miracle there are no victims. 60 families remain homeless. The firefighting operations engage the firefighters for over 12 hours and the acrid smell of burning spreads to about 700 meters as the crow flies, forcing the residents to bar doors and windows. The 18-storey tower that stood up to 60 meters high would be burned like a match by the cladding panels as ascertained in the investigation opened immediately after the stake. It could have been a cigarette butt, still lit, thrown from above and fallen on rubbish bags that were located on a balcony on the 15th floor, which caused the flames to flare up. \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 8\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n San Donato, plane crashes after take off: eight dead\n On 3 October a Pilatus PC-12, carrying eight people, crashed, a few minutes after take-off (at 13.04 from Linate), on the terminal of line 3 of the San Donato underground, uncrowded at that hour. The aircraft hits the roof and part of the facade of a building under construction and catches fire. In the impact, the pilot and owner of the aircraft, the Romanian real estate entrepreneur Dan Petrescu, aged 68, and 7 other passengers die: Petrescu's wife, Regina Dorotea Petrescu Balzat, son Dan Stefan and a group of friends: Julien Brossard , Filippo Nascimbene, Claire Stephanie Caroline Alexandrescou, Miruna Anca Wanda Lozinschi and little Raphael, respectively Nascimbene's wife, mother-in-law and son.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 9\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n Patrick Zaki free after 22 months in prison\n The Egyptian student from the University of Bologna, arrested on 7 February 2020 on charges of spreading false information through three newspaper articles, was released 22 months later, also following a major national mobilization. On December 8, Zaki leaves Mansoura prison, the day after the judge's decision to release him and adjourn the hearing to next February 1.\n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n \n 10\/10\n \n \n \n \n\n\n \n The building in Ravanusa explodes, 9 people die in the collapse\n On the evening of Saturday 11 December in Ravanusa the gas network explodes. Some buildings collapse, others are damaged. Nine dead, ten if we consider that one of the victims would have given birth to a child two days later. A hundred displaced people. The Prosecutor of Agrigento investigates against unknown persons for disaster and manslaughter. It may have been a "random spark" in a "methane bubble" that triggered the explosion.\n \n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n Join the community\n to receive the newsletter with news from Italy and the world every day\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n \r\n\r\n