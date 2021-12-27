A year of crime in Italy: here are the main news events of 2021 – Chronicle

5/10

Mottarone cable car accident, 14 victims in the crash of the cabin

On 23 May the hauling rope of the Atresa-Alpino-Mottarone cable car collapsed, causing one of the cabins in transit to fall (from over 20 meters). Inside were 15 people, the only survivor is a 5-year-old boy, Eitan Biran. The crash sequence is dramatic, with passengers having plenty of time to realize what is happening (as shown by a shocking video). The cabin, after a sudden bounce, is reversed at high speed, and then releases itself from the carrying cable at one of the pylons of the route and crashes to the ground. On May 26, the Public Prosecutor issued three orders of arrest against the owner of the company and two managers of the structure, according to what emerged from the investigations, the braking system would have been tampered with to allow the use of the cable car, otherwise blocked.